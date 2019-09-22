‘She changed the business’: Sam Donaldson on the legacy of Cokie Roberts

More
Former “This Week” co-anchor Sam Donaldson and longtime ABC News Contributor George Will honor the life and legacy of Cokie Roberts.
8:23 | 09/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘She changed the business’: Sam Donaldson on the legacy of Cokie Roberts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:23","description":"Former “This Week” co-anchor Sam Donaldson and longtime ABC News Contributor George Will honor the life and legacy of Cokie Roberts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"65778905","title":"‘She changed the business’: Sam Donaldson on the legacy of Cokie Roberts","url":"/ThisWeek/video/changed-business-sam-donaldson-legacy-cokie-roberts-65778905"}