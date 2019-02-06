Transcript for 'There will be consequences' for US pressure on Iran: FM Javad Zarif

Amid rising tensions between the U.S. And Iran, Martha Raddatz got to enter the country for an exclusive interview with the foreign minister. She joins us now from Tehran. Reporter: Good morning, George. We haven't been here since Donald Trump was elected. And pull the U.S. Out of the nuclear deal and what a difference we have seen. It was nearly four years ago that the Iran nuclear deal was announced. We were on the streets of Tehran that night surrounded by Iranian people, full of hope. These people are so happy that these punishing sanctions will eventually be lifted. And sanctions were lifted. Double-digit growth quickly followed. But today in Tehran, there's a little to celebrate, with sanctions back in place the Iranian economy is in dramatic distress. Here, there seems to be all kinds of goods and plenty of food but the problem is, now the prices are astronomical. Prices for red meat and poultry are 57 .higher. Vegetables, 47% higher. Milk, cheese and eggs, up 37% what have the sanctions done to you? Very bad. Very bad. Reporter: Among the young people here, a majority of the population, fears of war seem to be dwarfed by the crippled economy. Are you worried about finding a job? I'm actually worried about everything in my life right now because I can't see any future ahead of me. Reporter: We asked Iran's foreign minister about trump's so-called maximum pressure campaign when we sat down with him this morning. It looks like it's having a devastating effect on the economy. Well, president trump has called it in fact economic war. I call it economic terrorism. And the reason I call it economic terrorism is that it targets ordinary Iranian people. President trump says he wants to talk. He has invited Iranian officials to give him a call, how likely is that? It's not very likely, because talking is the continuation of the process of pressure. He's imposing pressure, this may work in a real estate market. It does not work in dealing with If you did come to the negotiating table, would you trust the United States, would you trust president trump? The last experience was not very optimistic and does not provide an optimistic perspective for a future agreement. This is what I believe is happening to the international community that is, people think twice before they talk to the United States because they know what they agree to today may not hold tomorrow. Reporter: On Friday, the iaea said Iran is in compliance with the original nuclear deal. But the iaea is also raising questions about the new centrifuges in Iran. The sabotaging four tankers. If the United States decides to declassify some of its intelligence, if they show images which some officials say exist of cruise missiles being put on small Iranian boats, will you simply dismiss that and not believe it? No, no. We call this place the persian gulf for a reason. It's next to us, we have a right to defend ourselves. Just imagine, if Iran came to the California coast, Florida coast, how would you treat that? These ships are located very close to our waters. We have the right to put whatever missiles we want to put on them. What kind of consequences are you talking about with the United States? Well, I'd like to keep president trump guessing because he likes everybody in the world to keep on guessing about what is happening in the united States. You hear one day, something coming from the white house, the next day something else coming from the state department. Since they want us to continue guessing let them continue guessing, too. What would you say to president trump? I've said it before, threats against Iran never work. Never threaten an Iranian, try respect, that may work. Foreign minister zarif said Iran would only act out of self-defense. But that can have a very broad definition. George. Martha, thanks very much When we come back -- after

