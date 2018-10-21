Transcript for Credibility of Saudi explanation for Khashoggi's killing questioned by US, Europe

Good morning. Welcome to "This week." We begin with the deepening crisis over the disappearance of "Washington post" columnist Jamal khashoggi. After weeks of denials in the face of mounting evidence Saudi Arabia finally admitted Friday that khashoggi was killed at their consulate in Turkey. That concession has intensified global criticism of the kingdom and its head strong crown prince. Late last night president trump stepped back from his previous acceptance of Saudi cover stories. There's been deceptions and lies he told the "Washington post." Trump also called Saudi Arabia an incly and he has not concluded the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the murder. Nobody told me he's responsible. Nobody told me he's not responsible. Will Turkish audio tapes prove the Saudis are still lying? Can the crown prince continue as Saudi's leader if he's shown complicit in the murder? How will president trump and the world respond? Our senior foreign correspondent Ian panel is on the ground in istanbul with the latest. Ian, let's begin with the Saudi cover story. They're saying it started as a conversation, escalated as a fist fight and ended with a choke hope on khashoggi. Why did it take them three weeks to come up with this story after first saying he left the consulate on his own? That's right. There are a number of key inconsistencies of the story we've been given. If the audio tapes exist, it will clarify. First, there's this argument that was put out by the Saudis that Jamal khashoggi had expressed an interest in returning to Saudi Arabia. This is something that his closest friends say that's absolutely not true. If there are audio tapes, that should reveal that. Second, this contention that there was a fist fight, this was a 59-year-old that wasn't in the best shape. Did he get into a fight? The tapes will show if he did. That's key because it will establish whether or not this was premeditated murder. The gruesome details emerged about him being dismembered. This is something the Saudis say is absolutely not true. Those tapes critical in establishing that. It's something the Turks may well want to get out there. Lastly where is the body? The Saudis claim they passed it to an intermediary here in istanbul. But they don't know where it is. Is that credible? Turkish sources have talked about the tapes. Some reports that CIA officials have heard the tapes. What do we know about whether the Turks are willing to release them publicly? The Turks have been under a lot of pressure to release them publicly. I'm not sensing any indication that's going to happen. The public and press don't know the full contents. There's been active briefing about their alleged content. There's been a lot of question marks. Why don't they just put them out there? That would clear up this issue. We would know once and for sure. The answer to that isn't clear, but the indications are if they were bugging the consulate behind me or using some kind of method they don't want to reveal, a method they're employing in other consulates, that would explain why. That this is an act by the intelligence services. The Saudis have arrested some Saudi nationals. They fired other top officials. Is it possible at all that a team of more than one dozen Saudis could come to Turkey, carry out this operation without the knowledge and acceptance and the direction of the crown prince? I think that goes to the absolute nub of the argument that's put out there. How credible and believable is it? We're seeing expressions of doubt by president trump and the Europeans. They've said they want to see more information being put out there. Here's why it's partially problematic. They're saying this was carried out by the deputy head of intelligence. They're also briefing there's a general order out there to try to persuade dissidents to return to Saudi Arabia peacefully. If that is true, how likely is it in this system that a deputy head of intelligence would go against those orders, initiate this kind of operation and murder a man who was the most well-known outspoken critic of Mohammed bin Salman. The king of Saudi Arabia standing behind his son the crown prince? There are lots of questions. At one point it was looking like he might be vulnerable. This explanation, if it's bought by the trump administration and the European government, that may be enough. Yes, there are those questions out there at the moment about who exactly knew what about what was going on there and how believable are those explanations. The statement of support from the king came in the form of apt -- appointing Mohammed bin Salman at the structure of Saudi intelligence as a result of this murder. That's a strong statement of support. We've also seen it from president trump as well. Arguably president trump has been the most honest compared to European leaders and the presidents in saying how much America relies on not just energy and trade relations. The Europeans do as well. The uk economy is dependent on those arm deals. If it comes down to a choice between energy and trade versus human rights, history would dictate which way governments are going to swing. Ian panel, thanks.

