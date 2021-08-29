Transcript for 'This is the most dangerous time' with the 'risk very high' in Afghanistan: Blinken

The Biden administration has been racing to evacuate the remaining Arab Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan before Tuesday's deadline. Amid those continued warnings about security threats of the Kabul airport I spoke with secretary of state Antony Lincoln yesterday evening. About the latest progress. Secretary blink and the president is saying that the threat of a further attack of the Kabul airport remains highly likely in the next 24 to 36 hours. What more can you tell us about that and are you satisfied. That are US forces and others are now protected given Thursday's tragic bombing. Martha let let me address that and in the second but if I could I just want say one thing at the outset. You know I think every American is feeling deeply. The loss of are. Men and women in uniform. In this terrible. Terrorist attack. At the airport in Kabul. Men and women who are working to bring. People to safety a 1101000. People evacuated. From from couple but I have to tell you at the State Department we feel this loss. In a in a particular way. I think you know this so many of those lost from Marines. If you go to any of our embassies around the world the first person you're gonna see is a US marine. Standing sentry guarding the embassy. We couldn't do our jobs its diplomats in any place around the world without the Marines and of course we certainly could not a done the job that's been done Campbell. Without these extraordinary men and women. Including the thirteen who gave their lives a couple of days ago. So I just wanted to to share with with with you and in others how deeply. We feel this is specially yet the State Department. When it comes to the risk. Going four for the next couple of days. Presents exactly right. This is very high risk and as he said there is a high likelihood. Of additional attacks between now. And the 31. What I can tell you is this. And we we met again this morning with fellow with the president and our top commanders both in the field. And of course the chairman of the joint chiefs and secretary of defense. And I know that they're taking every possible precaution. To keep our men and women safe but this is the most dangerous time. In an already extraordinarily dangerous mission these last couple of days and so. We will do everything possible to keep to keep people safe but the risk is very high. And you talk about the risk there were urgent alerts from the State Department before Thursday's bombing telling people to immediately get away from the gates yet as you know we've lost those. Thirteen service members. More than a 170 Afghans. I know Force Protection has since been increased. And and that's a military decision but as a member of the president's national security team do you have any idea why that didn't happen sooner. Given the urgent alerts and you talk about embassies embassies have outer rims and they're not guarded by the Taliban that's what happened there. I'm little that might my colleagues that in the Defense Department. You know address this I think you heard general MacKenzie speak to this in some detail the other day. The hard reality of this mission. Is that editor at at a certain point. Direct contact was necessary between. Our people our men and women in uniform. And those coming into the airport. And that was part of the of the mission. Every effort. It is being made to make sure there is as safe as as possible. But of course whenever you have. Something is is as horrific as this any time. We have a loss of life. We're going to go back and look very hard at and what that it what was done. And whether anything could have been done better. But the fact of the matter is. From the get go this was an extraordinarily dangerous a mission and in these last few days with. Ice is Kate. Clearly and actively plotting against us the danger went up even higher. And the Pentagon launched a drone strike cover what was described as an crisis planner. That was late Friday were they involved in some way in Thursday's bombing are or where they suspected in planning these attacks that could come in the next stares out. The ice is targets that were were were taken out involved the two individuals who were. Significant planners and facilitators for up prices. Prices Kate. And I think we'll have more details on exactly. What they did what they're responsible for in the days ahead. And we know this is a dangerous period the Pentagon does say that the withdrawal of US troops from the Kabul airport has already begun. We know more than a 100000 people party been a vac waited this historic number which did take an incredible amount of work. But can you get all the American citizens who want to leave and our Afghan allies who are at risk. Out by the Tuesday deadline especially given this threat. We're doing everything possible to to do just that we have about. 300 American citizens left. Who have indicated to us that they want to leave we are very actively working. To help them gets the airport. Get on a plane and get out of that. Aniston. The administration keeps saying that commitment to our Afghan allies doesn't end on the 31 but your spokesman said the airport will not be open. And September 1 and the Taliban obviously can't secure its safety. Even when US forces are present so how do you realistically think any American citizens are Afghan partners. Who are left behind will be able to fly out what would you say to them on how to get out. Barth a few things first. Just about 24 hours ago a very senior Taliban. Leader spoke on television and on the radio throughout Afghanistan. And repeatedly assured the Afghan people that they would be free to travel after August 31. And he. But secretary Lincoln they do not trust am I mean I know you say you don't trust the Taliban but now you're telling me. We should trust with the Taliban on the. No I'm not I'm not writing not saying that Martha I'm not saying we should trust the Taliban on on anything I've simply reporting. What one of their senior leader said. To the Afghan people he specifically cited as well those who worked for Americans and any other Afghan for whatever reason so that's point one. A point but I I want to go back to that you're you're trying to reassure our Afghan allies they're not reassured those interpreters or aren't getting out they're not wish reassured by a statement like that. So what laurel new tone to get out. But how to get out. Certainly and Martha that was just point one point two is this. 114 countries. Have made very clear that it is their expectation. But the column bond will. Permit freedom of travel. Going past August 31 so that is a clear expectation across the entire world across the entire international community. Third. We have very significant leverage. Two. Work. With the over the weeks and months ahead. Two incentivized the telethon to make good on its commitments fourth. We've been very actively planning for. What would be necessary to keep the airport functioning. Either to have a function. Right immediately after the 31 or if necessary to take the steps are required to reopen it. In a timely fashion working with our countries in the region were ranks and helping. The column on have a strong interest that having an airport the functions the Afghan people have a strong interest in an airport functions the entire international community. Has that interest finally. While the airports critical and were determined to see that it there remains openly that reopens quickly. There are other ways to leave Afghanistan including by wrote in many countries border Afghanistan. That's who a very dangerous trip again if the Taliban is. Serious about the commitments that it's repeatedly made in public including nationally across the country. As well as in private. Commitments that the international community intends to hold the Taliban to. Then will find ways to do it and weep for our part mark that. Are making sure that we have in place. All of the necessary. Tools and and means to facilitate. The travel for those who see to leave Afghanistan. After August 31. You will not have an embassy there what is that likelihood that it will open again given you won't have US forces there. We're going to have to see. Exactly what happens in the in the weeks and months ahead. In terms of how the Taliban conducts itself what the security situation is in the in the country. But we are going to be very very actively engage diplomatically. Certainly. In the region. And we'll see what the what the prospects are possibilities are down the road for for being in Afghanistan itself. But we're also working very closely. With dozens of countries that are similarly situated. That have a strong interest in making sure that people can continue. To have freedom of travel to leave Afghanistan if they choose and working in close collaboration with those countries. We're gonna find ways to to ensure that the freedom of travel. Is meaningful. OK well hope that all happens thanks so much for joining us mr. secretary thanks Martha going to be with you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.