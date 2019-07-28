Transcript for Dem primary debates 'could determine the nominee': 538's Nate Silver

The next democratic debates are this week. Dozens are scheduled through April 2020. This week, we want to dig into how much they really matter, the decisive factor in the nomination? We asked Nate silver do you buy that. Could the debates determine the nomination? Some reasons for caution -- first, polling bounces after debates often fade. Kamala Harris initially got a big boost after the debate in Miami last month, our poll this morning, 9 points after the debate. Since then she's fallen back to 12% now. Joe Biden has recovered from a low of 26%, up to 29% today. Next, it's harder you'd think to come up with examples of past campaigns where a primary debate changed the outcomes. Some debate moments reinforced existing trends than reversing the momentum. For instance, Rick Perry's infamous moment in 2011 came after he had already fallen to fourth place in polls with Republican voters. Let's not get too carried away in doubting the impact of the debates. A recent study by the economist magazine, six times to have big swings in the polls. That makes sense given how many people are tuning in. 27 million people watched the second democratic debate last month either on TV or online. That's almost as many as 31 million who voted in all of the primaries in 2016. Debates certainly matter for candidates who are struggling to stay afloat. The higher qualification threshold could cut the field in half. It could be tough to stay in the race without being on the debate stage. One more thing the economist research finds that debates have bigger polling numbers. I do buy it. The debates could determine the nominee. Still it's not as easy as you'd think to turn it into sustained momentum. Thanks to Nate for that. We're joined now by New York City mayor bill de Blasio.

