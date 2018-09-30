{"id":58187657,"title":"Dem strategist: Ford testimony 'a cultural moment... we will remember for decades'","duration":"12:34","description":"The \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable discusses the latest in this week in politics.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/dem-strategist-ford-testimony-cultural-moment-remember-decades-58187657","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}