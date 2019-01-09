Transcript for Democratic voters 'feel it's time to start winnowing things': Rick Klein

I was making the point how courageous these people are, how incredible they are, this generation of warriors, these fallen angels we lost. And so I don't know what the problem is. Joe Biden attracting attention for all the wrong reasons this week. We're going to discuss that and much more this morning with our ABC news political analyst Matthew dowd. "Washington post" national correspondent Mary Jordan. Asman Khalid. Political correspondent for national public radio. And ABC news political director Rick Klein. We have to start with you, Rick, the big debate on September 12th on ABC. Ten candidates on the stage. Walk us through the stage how that was done. What's your take on all of this? It's an inflection in the race. You have all of the candidates all on one stage at the same time. You have polling frontrunners, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. That's a bit of change. Bernie Sanders has been fading a little bit and Elizabeth Warren has been picking up. Of course, she'll be next to kamala Harris. Interesting, Elizabeth Warren hasn't faced either Biden or Harris in the previous two debates. I'm also intrigued by the two Texans give the news yesterday and the shooting in El Paso a couple of weeks ago to have Beto O'rourke and Julian Castro next to each other in Houston. In a debate. And do you view this as a serious transition point for the Democrats in this campaign? Something we have heard from Democrats around the country is, they feel like it's time to start winnowing things and start have fewer choices. But I think for democratic voters this is the first opportunity to have everyone there side by side. With some really contrasting visions of where they want to take the party and the country. Matt, as Rick mentioned, this is the first time you have the two presum 3, tive frontrunners, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren on the same stage, is this the kind of debate that primary voters really need? I think primary voters wanted a big open field to start but I think primary voters want this field more settled out. This is key point in the race. We've gone from half the field. We halved the field from 20-plus candidates down to 10. Within the next two months it will be halved once again. Five or six candidates by Thanksgiving. I think this will be an interesting strategy of what Biden and Warren do, I think the best thing they could do for themselves is not to go after each other. I think conflict between the two is not good for them right now. I think the ones creating conflict are outside the main center of stage. First of all, Asman, welcome to our roundtable. You've been closely covering Warren's campaign. What do you see as her strategy? She's up there with Joe Biden. I think for her, there's been a desire to present a clear public policy contrast between herself and Joe Biden. Folks should know that Warren has long been a critic of Joe Biden. You can go back years, she was highly critical of Joe Biden's ties to the bankruptcy, credit card companies. For her this is realy an opportunity to highlight where she is and how she's been calling for really -- it's her talking point, big structural change. Because she believes Joe Biden represents a incremental change in the party. And you expect others to go after her? You know, I'd be curious to see how senator kamala Harris handles it. When we look at polling we see there's a lot of potential overlap between senator Warren's supporters and senator Harris' supporters. And that brings us to what happened in one of the last debates with kamala Harris going after Joe Biden and that strategy -- she got a bump out of that but it really didn't work in the long run. What do you expect in terms of candidates going after one another? I know what people want. People in Ohio don't want Democrats to eat each other on the stage. They just want to know more about them at this point. It's very interesting that Andrew yang is getting a lot of excitement. He's higher in the polls. He's an outlier, 44, the guy with the cap that said "Math." Talk about a new face, he's kind of offering the excitement that we saw on the Sanders' campaign and he's polling higher than booker and klobuchar. He's still someone to watch. Rick, what do you think it is about Andrew yang? Beside the thousand-dollar promise. Free money helps. I think there's something compelling about a guy that just seems to have played by the rules and has done everything right and believes in math and believes in science and just is able to say, look, how can you be more different than Donald Trump as he says, as an Asian guy who likes math? That I think there's a clarity to that's compelling to people. In a sense he's gone viral in a whole range of different communities. Where people start hearing about him and sharing. I think there will be more scrutiny on him as a result. I don't want to pour water on the yang gang. I'm going to reference the fact that he's at 2.something in the polls. No one is in double digits except for three candidates. Andrew yang is doing well for himself, he's at 2% at the polls. I tell you why it's matters, because he's directly addressing the pain in the country. Truckers don't have jobs. Robots are taking jobs away. Robot seemed to have resonated. It did resonate. Because a lot of people don't know how to use the latest generation of an iPhone. He's saying the middle class is hurting. Lot of talk about the 1% and the poor. What AUT us? The average savings in household in America is only $12,000. They want someone like yang or someone to say, help me. It's kind of a big moment for the Democrats to retake the middle class. But the difference between him and Jay inslee are four respondents in the polls. I agree. I mean, what I'm very curious, when we see eventually see fragmentation in the party, right now, Biden benefits from an extremely fractured field. He has been extraordinarily resilient in poll after poll after poll. When we talk about Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both have struggled to get support from key constituents in the democratic party. Can Elizabeth Warren overtake Joe Biden? I don't know if it's necessarily the case. They're very similar. And I think look, right now we're down to as Matthew said, four or five candidates that put themselves in a top tier. I think the danger for either Bernie Sanders or kamala Harris, are you going to fade off of that? Does this become one-on-one race at some point? Elizabeth Warren has put a lot of things together in the last couple of weeks that suggest she has a really good matchup. You look at how she positions herself as a candidate of revolutionary change, there's a lot of Bernie Sanders in that and there's a lot of not Joe Biden in that. Candidates who didn't make the stage, we got Tulsi gabbard, Tom Steyer, do they have a prayer going forward? What do they to when they don't make debate stages? We all have prayer. That's always that option. I think if you're not on the stage in Houston, the race is basically over for you and you have to figure out a way to get out of this race. And there's even people on the stage in Houston that basically have no path to victory in this. It's fast nating to me about the complaints from Tulsi and Tom Steyer that somehow the process was rigged and wasn't transparent. These qualifications have been in place for months. And somebody like Andrew yang can make the qualification, then if you can't make those qualifications of getting 2% in the polls, it's time you reconsider your race. And speaking of that, Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out. Why did she fail? You know, it's always the X factor, right, she didn't break through. Many women, what's even more interesting is why Warren is breaking through, she's got a lot of young people joining her campaign I think she has a consistent message, she was out there all the time. But in the end, there's kind of something about the believability and that's why Joe Biden is still a big factor in this race. Back to Kirsten for a second, but is it gender? You say that Elizabeth Warren got ahead. Amy klobuchar is on the stage -- so, really -- I think there were a lot of things, lot of people didn't like her and they didn't like her record and so I'm not sure it's just a gender thing. I think it's a Kirsten thing. And I want to talk about what we started this segment with and that was Joe Biden this week and that gaffe, telling that war story where elements of it were true but certainly it was a conflation of a lot of things that he has experienced, do you think that harms him or people won't care? I think that story in particular shows the best of Joe Biden and the worst of Joe Biden. It's him connecting and telling a compelling story and it's also sanding away the edges and confusing details. I don't know if any one of these makes a difference, cumulative it could matter. It's up to voters. People made comparisons with president trump with his misleading -- Can he use that in a way, look, he does that, too. He can use that against Joe Biden in a credible way? Well, I would presume that Donald Trump will use it in same way saying this is a guy who's making up things all the time. From Biden's perspective -- He would know. Donald Trump would know. From Biden's perspective and his supporters, look, when the vice president does it's to make a point in a more artful way perhaps and to connect with people in a genuine way. When Donald Trump does it's often to demean and belittle. I was in Pennsylvania, I didn't feel it was resonating. I don't think it resonated at all. I should preface this by saying I was out with Joe Biden at a Joe Biden event. I specifically wanted to hear from people about this. Time after time, we all put our foot in the mouth. A sense that these qualities are almost endearing to voters. A sense that they find him more believable because he makes missteps every so often. People say, come on, let's focus on the big stuff, it's the economy and the character of the leader and the character of the country that we want going forward and that's what they're saying. It's big time. It's big stuff that we care about. It's not about the stories. I think, I agree with that. I think the problem for Joe Biden at some point does it make an argument? Does he fit today? Does he fit the 21th century, where the party is at today? Does he fit that? It's up to him at the debates to decide that. I'll say one other thing -- guns -- guns is what happened in Midland, Texas, Odessa Texas, after what happened a month ago in El Paso, guns to me is going to be a huge, decisive factor in this election, up and down the ballot. When you have democracy 90% of the citizens say do something and nothing gets done there's going to be incredible frustration when that happens. Are you seeing that on the campaign trail? We saw that during the 2018 midterms, where we saw the gun reform movement raise substantial amount of money. Outspent the NRA in that cycle. In a democratic primary I'm questioning to what degree that resonates. You have all the Democrats more or less calling for the same reforms. Mary, you're out there as well, do you think people are really engaged at this point? I was very surprised with some voters. I can go down lists. Lot of people didn't know -- No. It's labor day weekend and the next debate is really important moment. Because it's kind of like back to school. Okay, we have to pay attention now. It's going to be this fall, it's one year out, still a long time but people haven't really been paying attention to everything. I think what they are paying attention to, though, is money and the economy. And I think that's where everybody is going to be looking, what is trump doing that's good or bad? He promised to help the forgotten person. People in the midwest still feel forgotten. And so now, he has a track record and so Democrats have to kind of say point to all of things he promised especially for these forgotten people. And Rick, I wanted to quickly turn to you about Georgia, Georgia's Republican senator Johnny Isakson announced his retirement this week. Leaving both senate seats in play, do Democrats have a shot there? Some numbers here are important. We know that Stacey Abrams came close, 55,000 votes away from becoming governor. President trump carried that state by some 200,000 vote. It's different in a presidential year. Stacey Abrams their dream candidate is now taking a pass on that, she's not going to run. It's difficult. If democratic party are able to be competitive in the state of Georgia, that's a growingment of the party and I think Georgia is a huge opportunity for them now. All eyes on Georgia. Thanks to all of you for joining us on this labor day weekend. Enjoy the rest of it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.