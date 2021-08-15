Transcript for 'This disaster did not have to happen': Cheney

Now Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, a member of the armed services committee and a former state department official. Congresswoman, when you look at this, this effort, nearly 20 years of the U.S. Military presence in Afghanistan, $83 billion spent to train and equip the Afghan security forces, why has this been such a colossal failure? If you look at where we were, if you look at what it would have taken in terms of maintaining the status quo, 2,500 forces on the ground conducting counterterrorism, this disaster, this catastrophe we're watching unfold across Afghanistan did not have to happen. It's not just that people predicted this would happen, but everyone was warned this would happen. We created a situation where as we get to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we're surrendering Afghanistan to the terrorist organization that housed Al Qaeda when they plotted and planned the attacks against us. It's inexcusable. It's devastating. It's going to have ramifications not just for Afghanistan, not just for us in Afghanistan, not just for the war on terror, but globally for America's role in the world. Our allies are questioning this morning whether they can count on us for anything. Ultimately this is president Biden's decision. He is the one who called for this withdrawal. He's going forward with it. This didn't happen in a vacuum. Right. It was president trump who negotiated the agreement with the Taliban to have a complete withdraw that was supposed to happen by may 1st. Who bears responsibility? Absolutely president Biden bears responsibility for making the decision. There's no question that president trump, his administration, secretary Pompeo, they bear significant responsibility for this. They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were partners in peace. President trump told us the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us the Taliban was going to renounce Al Qaeda. None of that has happened. None of it has happened. The Taliban released prisoners across Afghanistan. There's real concern they're not just fighters in those prisons who will join the battle in Afghanistan, but the terrorists globally will be fed new soldiers in their war on terror from those prisons. It's a devastating set of circumstances. The delegitimization of the Afghan government, the notion from the trump administration, the suggestion that they were going to invite the Taliban to camp David -- On September 11th. Yes. This disaster certainly began -- look, the notion of we'll end endless wars, that campaign slogan, what we're watching in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws from the world. Everyone who has been saying America needs to withdraw we're getting a devastating real time lesson on what that means. Let me tell you what Justin Amash said. The Taliban's gains in Afghanistan, the United States wasn't able to shape circumstances through 20 years of war. We would have seen the same result had we pulled out 15 years ago or 15 years from now. End the war. This is something you hear from Republicans and Democrats. This is not ending the war. What this is doing is perpetuating it. What we have done and what we're seeing in Afghanistan, instead of keeping 2,500 forces on the ground with air power, working with the Afghans, we were able to keep the Taliban at bay. We were able to prevent the Taliban from establishing safe havens. What we're seeing now is the opposite of ending the war. What we're seeing now is a policy that will ensure, ensure, that we will, in fact, have to have our children and grandchildren continuing to fight this war at much higher costs. The Rand Paul, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, Joe Biden view of the world is fundamentally dangerous and wrong. Poll after poll for the last several years have shown that most Americans wanted us out of Afghanistan. Can you really maintain for the long term a military operation that most of the American people do not support? Look, as leaders, we have an obligation no matter what the issue is to tell the American people the truth. We have an obligation to explain what's necessary. There's one question that matters when it comes to Afghanistan or any other deployment of U.S. Forces. That question is what does American security require? If it requires that our enemies can't have a safe haven to attack us again, then our leaders across both parties need to explain to people why we need forces on the ground. This has been an epic failure across the board. One we'll pay for for years to come. Congresswoman, thank you very much.

