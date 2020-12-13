Transcript for Doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine begin to ship Sunday

As we come on the air this morn the fastest development production and distribution of a vaccine ever in this country.e1 ten months after the lockdowns began, this morning we have something we have not had enough of this year, hope.ok you'reng at pfizer's main vaccine mauring facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan this morning where those vaccines will be loaded onto FedEx and ups trucks, fanning out across the nation. Just the starting point in a f massive operation.w3 nearly 3 million doses of ok vaccines shipping C &f locations across the country.t( some expected to arrive as early as tomorrow. This life-saving science cannot come soon enough. It has been a horrible week, a lp horrible month, and a horrible year, as the covid tracking project so aptly puts it. The U.S. Marking its deadliest ek since the pandemic began, more than 100,000 new cases each day for more than five straight weeks. More than 108,000 Americans hoped. And while the vaccine marks a r turning point in the pandemic, it will likely be at least seven u'nths before most Americans can receive a vaccine. The CDC is predicting up to xd 362,000 deaths by January 2nd, w3 an unfathomable toll. We are covering all the angles this morning. From approval to injection, to what comes next, fda commissioner stephen standing by. Our chief national affairs esr(t&hhp &hc breakdown of the vaccine's transport across the country. ABC's Kaylee Hartung at Houston's Texas medical center. Staff there expecting a major ok shipmed governor P Murphy as states decide who getsxd the vaccine next, but we begin where distribution is actively under way this hour.ok ABC's Alex Perez at the pfizer iwio campus in Kalamazoo. Alex, what are you seeing on the ground there? Reporter: Hey, good morning, ey(p could argue this moment has been nine months in the making. Take a look at the loading dock behind he here. Just moments ago, we saw some of the first trucks loaded up with the vaccine leaving this dock. To eventually get the pandemic under control.e1 now I want you to take a look at some of these images after getting that emergency use authorization from the fda. The vials filled with the life-saving vaccine began their journey to states across the pgtihountry. Now from ultra cold freezers to xd specially designed boxes to keep those cold temperatures, each box can hold about 5,000 doses. The boxes are then loaded onto trucks, taking that precious @ cargo to area airports. Now this initial batch of the vaccine consists of some 2.ion doses. U.S. Marshals as we saw there, e1 Martha, were escorting trucks e1 heading to the airports. Pfizer says they will %$uju)r'g 24/7 until they get entire T( first batch out of here, Martha. Thank you.e1 let's bring in chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamase1 who has covered the crisis e1 across the country from day one. Walk us through what happens next.xd Reporter: Martha, the pfizer vaccine is one of the most valuable assets on the planet right now. Very sensitive. What we can report is from where Alex was reporting just now, those doses will go to Louisville, Kentucky at the major hub for ups and also Memphis, Tennessee for FedEx. FedEx has just reported the pfizer vaccine, the doses are already in their delivery system. From there, they'll be shipped out all across the country. The first doses should hit Americans by Monday morning, and we know those Americans will be frontline health care workers along with residents of nursing homes. Some will go to Walgreens ande1e1 cvs.t( they will help out? Reporter: That's right, Martha. CVS and Walgreens are making sure they can get to the residents. They havwrle$4"q thin a month, they will hit every single nursing home on list. They do deserve this vaccine more than 105,000 Americans who live in these elderly care facilities have died because of coronavirus. You have seen so much tragedy up close during this period. What do you think tomorrow is going to feel like? Reporter: You know, from the get go, Martha, this virus has had the upper hand on America. We've tried social distancing, lpe1e1lp lockdowns. We've worn the masks.e1j have we been perfect?yet we have not been able to beat this virus, and still to this day, more thane1 nine months in, more Americans are dying every day of the coronavirus. We need this vaccine, and we need it right now.e1e1 the good news is the best of America is coming together to make sure wstfet this vaccine. The public sector, the private sector, the military, all working hand in hand. Companies like FedEx and ups putting competitive differences vaccines get delivered.ok those health care workers, Martha, who had no idea what this virus was like, yet they ok showed up to work day in and day out. Sometimes with not enough ppe. They deserve this vaccine first not because they have been the bravest in this fight, but because we need them to be bullet proof. It's been a long ninemonths. It's lyi to be another long six months. For the first time, we have lp something more than hope. We have a solution. Brilliant scientists at places like pfizer and modern, and the Americans who lined up to be volunteers for this vaccine, putting something into their arms they had no idea what it was. They are the unsung heroes here, Martha. Finally so many Americans have been living in fear. We now have something to look forward to. It cey is a great day, Tom, and ABC's Kaylee ha7n' who has also covered this from ok the bey)s'ing is outside the Texas medical center in Houston where the state's largest vaccine shipment is slated to hin days and Kaylee, I suspect it can't be soon enough for those there. Xdt(t( Reporter: Yeah, Martha, and pharmacists here tell us they're hitting refresh on their computer screens every couple of minutes waiting for details on exactly when the vaccine will arrive. This is the largest medical 5a center in the world, and among 5a hospitals here, they are expecting mori@uhan 30,000 doses to arrive in the next 24 hours. \ brought us a really emotional interview with the nursing director of the icu here at she broke down in tears trying to describe to Tom how difficult her job has been through the pandemic. Now six months later, she tells me her job hasn't gotten any easier, but now she has hope that we're turning a corner. We work in a critical care area. We are in the thick of all of this.e1 every day we come to work we're e1 putting ourselves at risk. Knowing that we can get this vaccine, it gives us hope again.e1 Reporter: And she admitted itf took some E nvinorer to fefe C C C C C C C C C C C C comomomomfortrtrtrtrtrtrtrtrtabab to get that shot, bubuafter doing R own resesech, she says quickly becaca a no-braineand she will be one of thfirst ]D workers inhis country totoet thathot. Maha, she tells S she is excited. She's proud, and she is eager to set an example for this community. And she is a great example.ok Kaylee, thanks very much.

