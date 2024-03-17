‘Double-hater’ voters see Biden-Trump rematch as choosing the ‘lesser of two evils’

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz speaks with "double-hater" voters on the general election rematch between Biden and Trump on “This Week.”

March 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live