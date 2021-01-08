Transcript for 1-on-1 with Dr. Anthony Fauci

At the beginning of July it seemed as if we were winning the fight against Kobe aid which schools preparing to reopen masks destined for extinction. But as August begins there are frightening signs are Covert nightmare is far from over. The delta variant as contagious as chicken pox is spreading fast in parts of the country emergency rooms are once again filling up. The death poll is expected through rise. And the CDC is once again recommending masks indoors in areas where transmission is high. The mask recommendation even applies to people who were fully vaccinated. Because while they are all likely to get severely ill they can't help spread the disease. This week more than 100000. New cases were reported in a single day for the first time in nearly six months. There is some good news the pace of vaccinations is picking up an average of 650000. Shots administered per day. That's a 21%. Increase in the last week. So where do we go from here is this a temporary setback or a deadly new trend. Doctor Anthony felt he is here to help us make sense of and also doctor faction thank you for joining us. Help me understand our we. Headed towards a period once again we're we're gonna see lock downs businesses shutting down. Masks routine for everybody. Or is this. Or is this potentially just a a temporary setback. The John I don't think we're gonna see lock downs I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country not enough. To crush the outbreak but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in. Last winter but things are going to get worse if you look at the acceleration. Of the number of cases the seven day average. Has gone up substantially. You know what we really need to do John we say it over and over again and it's the truth we have a hundred million people in this country. Who are eligible to be vaccinated to a not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak. Of the unvaccinated. This some breakthrough infections among vaccinated expect that because no vaccine is a 100% effective. But indeed breakthrough infections they are mostly mild or without symptoms whereas the unvaccinated. Who have a much much much greater chance of getting infected in the first place. Other ones that are vulnerable. To getting severe illness that might be to hospitals station. And some cases debts so will looking. Not I believed to lockdown but we're looking to. Some pain and suffering in the future because with seeing the cases go up which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again. The solution to this is yet. Vaccinated and this would not be happening. It is this pain and suffering for the most part. Pain and suffering for those that have not been vaccinated I mean the bottom line here is isn't in the eight. They're all our breakthrough in tract infections for those have been vaccinated but you are. Highly unlikely. To either be hospitalized or were to die. If you have been vaccinated is not right. That is correct John is no doubt about that that's one of the Billy very very important reasons. You want people to get vaccinated the vaccines are doing what they supposed to do. They're protecting one from getting seriously ill requiring hospitalizations. And perhaps even dying how web though wind you have. Unvaccinated people getting infected Europe propagating. The dynamics of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everybody. From the standpoint of having to Wear masks from the standpoint of the safety of the kids and school from the standpoint of being able to open up everything the way we were. When would normal so yes from the standpoint of illness hospitalization. Suffering and death. The unvaccinated of the much more vulnerable because the vaccinated are protected from severe illness for the most part. But when you look at the country as a whole and getting us back to normal. The unvaccinated by not being vaccinated allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak which ultimately impacts everyone. OK but walk me through this side this mass guides the CDC is now recommending certain circumstances. People that are fully vaccinated to Wear masks endorse. Even though you were highly unlikely to get either severely sick or to die. If you have been vaccinated to walking through the science why. This recommendation of masks why are people that are fully vaccinated and unlikely to get percent. All right masks for the fully vaccinated that did the change and the modification of the guidelines which was formally. If you fully vaccinated did not need to Wear a mask indoors or outdoors the change as we know now. Is that even if you fully vaccinated when you're in an indoor setting. In an area of the country at a as a high a substantial. Degree of transmits it will be what we know with the orange and the red zones you should Wear a mask even if you in fact are vaccinated. That has much more to do. With transmission. Time. In the sense of we know now that there Ross situations. As usual as they are but they occur we hear about them all the time because no vaccine. Is a 100%. Effective which means in areas of high volume of infection vaccinated people. Will get infected thank goodness for the most part. They will not get seriously ill they would generally be asymptomatic. Well mildly symptomatic but we do know now with this very difficult. Dealt the very. It's different. Then the alpha varied in a very important way. And the important way is that it's much more highly transmissible and when you do get infected. Even if you don't have symptoms the level of virus in the nasal parents as it is quite high and in fact recent studies. Have shown that the level of virus in the days of parents of a vaccinated person who may not be symptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Is the same. As an unvaccinated person but we know that. The vaccinated asymptomatic mildly symptomatic people who are infected can spread the infection. See you want him to Wear romance. So that if in fact they do get infected. They don't spread it. So vulnerable people. What what we're almost out of time but I want to ask you about the reaction we've seen from prominent Republican governors we've seen. Florida Republican. Governor Desantis. Republican governor Abbot of Texas. Governor do you see in Arizona push back strongly against the notion of of mask requirements me read you wait a quote. Off from governor Doocy and Arizona ace at Arizona does not allow mask mandates. Vaccine mandates vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is in. Is or isn't vaccinated. They are arguing that this is individual responsibility. In the individual's right to decide. What is your answer two these these. You know these are Republican governors and some of the largest states in our country. Well John I disagree with them I respectfully disagree with them. The fact is there are things that are individual responsibilities. That one has and there are things that have to do with you individually. Which alt though impact. Of news. And gay who said the spread of infection that we're seeing now the surge in cases John. Is impacting. Everyone in the country so although you want to respect a person's individual right. When you're dealing with a public health situation. And we are in fact in a very seeks serious. Public health challenge here with a pandemic. With the virus that has an extraordinary. Capability. A spreading rapidly and efficiently from person to person so a person's individual. Individual. Decision. To not Wear a mask not only impacts them. We cross if they get infected even though they say it's my decision if I get infected I'll worry about that. But the fact is if you get infected even if you'll without symptoms you very well may infect another person. Who may be vulnerable who may get seriously ill. So in essence. You'll are encroaching on their individual rights because you're making them vulnerable so you could argue that situation both ways and doctor proxy thank you very much truck for sharing partners on gala. Good to be with you John thank you for having me.

