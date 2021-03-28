Transcript for 1-on-1 with Dr. Ashish Jha

On December 8. I indicated that I hope to get. 100 million shots in people's arms and my first hundred days and how to dance at his second goal. And that is we will buy my 100 day in office and administered 200 million shots. People's arms. That's right 200 million shots and 100 days. President Biden's latest vaccine pledged let's talk about the rollout now with doctor or she's jock Tina Brown university's school of public health. Doctor guy I just want to ask you some practical questions now that sold many of us are getting the vaccines. All one that that I'm hearing a lot is once. I am fully vaccinated if I'm exposed to cold rid nineteen. IEP and protected from getting sick myself but can I infect somebody else. Good morning thanks so much for having me on I'm immutable we know right now it's if you are exposed after full vaccination. Are your theory very very unlikely to get sick. And you're pretty unlikely to transmitted to others I mean that transmission. I David isn't full proof yet. All the evidence so far suggests that your likelihood of passing it on somebody else's. You know it's probably down 8090%. Compared if you weren't. OK so let me ask you one really close to haul okay. If my in laws just hypothetically. Were fully vaccinated Ben troupe full dose both doses. Up came in and you know the rest of the family assay on the first dose but not fully through. Can we go in safely visit damn mean are there any special precautions we need sticker or we pretty safe in doing. I think you're pretty safe as long as is known in Europe cameras are and who's particularly high risk no one without. Severe health problem I think it is and the CDC has come out and said as much. I think the bottom line that you know is that we're not gonna get to zero risk. But at that point when people are fully vaccinated. Mingling with the family that's not there's really very very legal risks and. So let me ask you about something that president Biden said a while back he he was talking much July 4 and you obviously the goal of having much of the country vaccinated by then. And he invoked the idea that will be able to have small family gatherings barbecues in the back yard. Us small gatherings family. I mean at that point if were really fully vaccinated I mean. Can we be doing more than just haven't fairly over in the backyard or are we looking at him and a wider opening. So I do think oral looking at a wider opening I think the question is will everything be safe everything that we used to do in 2019. BC its. And my take is even by July 4 my expectation is that some proportion of Americans will have chosen not to get vaccinated so they're so gonna be at risk. And we probably. Should avoid those sort of large indoor gatherings are we know the virus and spread more efficiently but short of that yeah I do think we can do a lot more it's not a small family gatherings with friends over we can have. Probably larger gatherings indoors especially if everybody's. All right doctor shot thank you very much for joining us.

