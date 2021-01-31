Transcript for 'We may end up seeing a president eating his words' on bipartisan COVID-19 bill: Vega

What do you say to your members about protecting themselves? We'll probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the house of representatives. A threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside. Speaker Nancy Pelosi' startling remarks of threat of violence facing lawmakers in the wake of the January 6th deadly riot at the capitol. One of many things to discuss with our new ABC team covering the white house and congress. Chief white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Senior white house correspondent Mary Bruce. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and weekend white house correspondent Maryalice parks. It's great to see you all of you this morning. Cecilia, I want to start with you, unity was the focus of Joe Biden's campaign. The reason he said voters should turn to him, he predicted a GOP epiphany after the election, but the lack of even gaining one Republican vote so far for covid relief what does that mean going forward in terms of unifying the country? Yes, and this is something that he campaigned for, a huge part of his inaugural speech. He said that there would be this epiphany by Republicans if Donald Trump left. He also on a conference call told supporters at one point, he could end up eating his words but he believed that Republicans essentially would come around. Martha, we may end up seeing the president eating his words on this. The Biden team is at a crossroad right now. Whether they're going to potentially go at it alone and just forgo this effort of unity and how long they're going to wait it out in the name of bipartisanship. It's looking more and more like they're going to go it alone. Remarkable shift in tone from the president. It was subtle but it mattered. He said that we have to pass this bill and they firmly believe that covid relief is their number one priority right now. They've got to get this passed. The question is, how long are they going to end up waiting it out, especially since we're seeing so little budge on Republicans at this point. Mary, we did hear Biden say he wants Republicans' sport and we mentioned those ten GOP senators who now have a new plan, what do you know about that new plan and will it go anywhere? We're seeing some movement finally this morning, ten Republican senators have sent a letter to the president asking to meet with him and essentially putting out a counteroffer, citing areas where they can come together and achieve some of that bipartisanship and there are areas of agreement here, Republicans support $160 billion for vaccines and testing and more targeted direct payments to most Americans, that's something that the white house seems to get onboard here. Not clear if the white house is going to actually respond positively to this. But what is clear, if they don't, Democrats are ready to go it alone here and you know, after talking to white house sources and Republican sources on the hill, what's also very clear here is that both sides have different definitions of bipartisanship. You've heard the white house argue that even if they try to do this with their democratic majority, Republicans I talked to, that's not bipartisanship, that's not going to cut it. That's not going to fulfill the president's promisele of unity here. And I think when you take a step back, and you heard senator Sanders getting to this point, that Democrats are banking on the fact, even if Joe Biden isn't able to fulfill this promise with this covid relief plan, Americans want help, they want relief from Washington. They're far more interested in that than the political process of being able to reach across the aisle. And Rachel, kamala Harris was out there talking about this covid relief package which came as a surprise to Joe Manchin, a Democrat, who said he's still looking for that bipartisan compromise. It came as a surprise to him. He said he didn't receive a call. He's asking for a targeted approach from the white house. He said Biden's economic team met with a bipartisan lawmakers, and at the end of the day they ended up walking away. He's asking now for Biden, the president, and the white house to meet with bipartisan lawmakers, to work with Democrats and Republicans, and we mentioned that letter that those ten GOP senators sent over to the white house, in the first line, they actually quote from Biden's inaugural calling for unity. Now they're asking him to back it up. And Maryalice, Biden's anxious to advance his agenda quickly, we saw all those executive orders, what's happening here? He wants something to get done. Those numbers that you started off the show with, 10 million jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic. 23 million adults who say they are struggling at times to feed their families. There's a sense of urgency here, he wants to show that he's turning the lights of government back on across every single agency, but also interesting that he's admitting straight out of the gate that his powers are limited, pivoting back to congress, saying in time of a crisis, I need your help, there's only so much I can do with executive orders. I think it's interesting, he's asking the country and congress to engage in a lot of these economic issues, asking the country to debate the prospect of a $15 minimum wage. Putting in such a democratic priority in the initial bill. Lot of people at the time said maybe that was one thing to put in to be taken out, but he wants people to grapple with these questions. He's asking congress to grapple with what's the appropriate amount of unemployment benefits, should we be giving more checks, recurring checks? He's asking the country to have these debates. Asking congress to step up and have the debates, too. Cecilia, I want to move to impeachment, trump's entire five-person legal team is now gone. We're about a week away, he's lawyerless, what were the differences, why did that team walk away? What were their views of how to help Donald Trump? Martha, what we're hearing it came down to a disagreement over strategy, that president trump remains fixated on this false notion that he won the election, he wanted the lawyers to really focus in this impeachment hearing and impeachment trial on, on voter fraud, widespread voter fraud claims, which we have been reporting that are completely baseless and false, the argument you're hearing from the lawyers, however, is that they wanted to go in there and reflect what you're hearing from so many Republicans in the party right now, they believe impeaching a former president, post-presidency is unconstitutional, that ended up being this disagreement over strategy and over focus. But you said it, it's a mess. A little more than a week out from this trial, the president has no lawyers. The former president I should say, the lawyers that represented him during the first impeachment trial have declined to do this. Rudy Giuliani who wanted to do it says he can't because he's no W considered a witness in this because of his role at the rally on January 6th before the insurrection. The more things change the more they stay the same. The president is still down in Florida, fixated on this notion that he did not lose the election that he actually lost. And Rachel, on this impeachment trial with all but five Republicans saying the outcome is unconstitutional, it's really a foregone conclusion what's going to happen, lawyers or no lawyers? It's the strongest signal yet that we have seen that former president trump is likely to be acquitted in his second impeachment trial. 45 GOP senators voted to not move forward with the trial at all, declaring it unconstitutional. Rand Paul saying the trial is dead on arrival. Susan Collins said, do the math here, you need at least 17 Republicans in order to convict. The numbers just aren't there. And Republicans wanted this delay, this two-week-long delay in order to give president trump time to prepare for his defense. He's waking up without a defense team as Democrats are working to build their case, they're still pressing forward with this. They said this is about holding Donald Trump accountable. Mary, Mitch Mcconnell had signaled his openness to convict trump, behe voted against even holding the trial. Is there any chance he now supports conviction and what does this say about him going forward? Well, it says there isn't a really good chance here, that it's certainly not a good sign for those who are holding out hopes that Republicans may join Democrats in voting to convict the former president. Mcconnell has been interesting to watch over the last couple weeks. He came out very sharply saying the president flatly provoked the mob, the violent mob that stormed the capitol. He said the former president fed lies to his supporters, we knew he was open to the possibility of conviction and then he goes ahead and votes not to move ahead the trial. He wants to hear the evidence, he wants to see what's presented. It certainly seems like it's going to be an uphill battle to convince Mitch Mcconnell, of course he sets the tone for his members here. When you look at the big picture, you're likely to see a lot of Republicans even though they condemn former president trump, will say this trial simply can't stand because of the constitutional aspects here and that will allow them to walk a fine line. And Maryalice, this is all kind of forced Democrats to look at the possibility of censure instead. How likely is that? I think it's been considered. I talked to senior Democrat aides on the hill looking at this as a real possibility. A handful of senators, both Democrats and Republicans. But, look, the question comes down to, will Republicans actually get onboard with that as an alternative? Democrats are going to want to have a trial, they want to lay out their evidence, document what they saw happen on January 6th. If they got into indications from Susan Collins of Maine or others, they had ten Republicans that would seriously a vote for a censure, I think they might bring it up as a possible alternative vote. Republicans could use that as an off-ramp. We've heard this conversation from Republicans, they're not interested in the impeachment trial because they don't find it constitutional that's a process argument. They're not offering yet an alternative. Does censure become an alternative for Republicans? They're part of some response from congress about the offense on January 6th. Cecilia, aside from unity, Joe Biden really did build his campaign around saying that Donald Trump was unfit to hold office, and yet, he said almost nothing about impeachment, can he really stay out this? Well, they're certainly trying. The little bit that he has said, he does believe that impeachment has to happen, but aides for the most part has tried to side step this, they want to let this issue be sorted out on the hill. They want it to be fought out there. But privately, Martha, everyone will tell you that this is a concern that's what's happening with impeachment could override the agenda, they're focused on getting this covid relief package pass. They know that impeachment is going to alienate Republicans even further. They really want to keep president Biden isolated from this debate that's happening over how and when and how much to go for, but I don't know how much longer he can continue to stay out of it, given he needs these Republicans, he wants to continue on with this message of bipartisanship and unity. Mary, meanwhile, on the house side, we've got Kevin Mccarthy down in Florida, posing with president trump, how do you explain president trump's hold on the Republican party and really just go forward and what do you see here? That's the big question going forward here in Washington. Look, the shift in Republicans over the last month has been nothing short of remarkable, just over two weeks ago, you had Kevin Mccarthy on the house floor saying that president trump bears some responsibility fmp the attack on the capitol yet now he's down in Florida, deepening his ties with the former president. Courting his support for the next midterm elections. And look, this comes down to just a real cold political calculus here, and it's a very risky one at that, Republicans are well aware that Donald Trump won 74 million votes in the last election. They are banking on the fact that he'll continue to wield significant political power, they see what happens when you cross president trump, just look at how we've seen many calling for punishment for Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach the president. But this is also a move that could backfire on Republicans, and they're well aware of that, too, as you see trump continuing to have close ties with conspiracy theorist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. It's important to note that while you see Kevin Mccarthy and other Republicans turning back to president trump, there are certainly top Republicans that disagree with this strategy. It's going further in exposing the deep divides in the Republican party and raising a lot of questions about what on Earth they're going to do going forward. And Rachel, I want to ask you the same thing, you're up on the hill every day now, and Marjorie Taylor Greene has certainly become a flash point, no one's really disavowing her, so what happens with her now? They've given her a seat on the education committee. A spot on the education committee and apparently the backing of former president trump. She said the two spoke this weekend. She's so grateful for his support. We know that house Republican leader Kevin Mccarthy is going to try to pull her aside this week to speak with her. He's condemned some of her previous comments. But it's really unclear what he could possibly say to get through to her, she's as defiant as ever, she says she's not going to back down, she's not going to apologize. This is an elected member of congress that has pushed some of the most outlandish conspiracy theories. She says that house speaker Nancy Pelosi has committed treason and suggesting that she could be executed for that. Speaker Pelosi is now calling for greater security for members of congress, she says that they're now facing an enemy within the house of representatives. And Cecilia, I want to go back to unity here for a minute, you covered Donald Trump, you're covering -- you're a chief white house correspondent for Joe Biden. Wh have you seen Joe Biden do to reach out to some of those trump voters, reasonable conservatives, to try to bring them into the fold? Well, I think, Martha, you're hitting on the complaint that we're hearing from so many Republicans right now that they haven't seen a lot. We're told that the president is very much in touch with people on capitol hill, Republican leaders on the hill, his team is actively involved in these negotiations with Republicans as well, but this is the complaint right now, from conservatives, from Republicans in this town who say, you ran on unity, you mentioned in your inaugural address that you're going to reach out to everyone who didn't vote for you, but they're waiting to see the proof in the pudding. Before we leave you this morning, we want to take a moment to celebrate our own Bob

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.