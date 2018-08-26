Transcript for Flags fly at half staff at US Capitol, tributes pour in for Sen. John McCain

American politics lost a giant last night. John McCain passed away at age of 81 after stopping treatmenfor brain cancer.he will liin state ie Arizona capital, the U capitol, and then a full dress funeral at shington's national cathedral before his the nav academy in annapolis this morning, flags flying at lf staff athe white hoe and the U.S. Capitol. Trouring in from as the coy and around T prents, his colleagun coress and T military and his daughter, meghan.all that im is thanks im. W that he is gone task of my lifetime ve up to his example, his expectations and his love. E example joccain set, extraoary by any measure. Reporteighter, maverick hero. Senator John McCain S his life in service to the count he led. His first and always to S he ce from military royalty. The son and grandson of admi. His rebellious streak didn't keep him from the though he did graduate at the bottom of hiass before volunteering for Vietnam as a fir pilot. His 23rd mission over Hanoi, shot down and captured by the nortetnamese. Was beaten, tortured. Is captors discovered father commandhe pacific fleet, hfed torelease him ahea of prisoners who were captured earlier. McCain refused. The pain I experienll ow how in me ways that I was ato survive the injuries. Rep finally came a yearsith larry the rest ofhis life. Fell in love with my country when I was a prison someonelse's. Reporter: Then came pol elected to the house in 1982, the se four years la he launc presidential sign in 2000 on the straight talk express, losing the GOP nomion to George W. Bush.n in 2008. It's als if you would prefer coming from behind THA downs Reporter: Love of fun balanced bfiper, and a deore of simple decency. In the rt Barack Obama, lines he wouldn't cross. I can't trust Obama. I have about him, Andis not -- he is not -- he is a -- is an arao, ma'am. He is -- No, ma'am. No? No, ma'am. Ma'am. He is a de, family man, citizen. He did cross party lines. Over the years we spoke, senator McCain oftenked the Republican P. Somehow, we as Republicans, the party that went for the balance,ported the bce budget amendment of the constion, somehow Ave lost. You have UT cnce in president trump? I dt know, George. I do nno Reporter: As he battle cancer during his final Mo in the senate, he called out his colleagues partisansp. Sides have let this happen. T's trust ch other. Let's return to regular order. Reporter: And deciding vote agairepealing Obamacare. In his last major publ mccainmeifetime of service. I have had the go to spendyears in service to th wondrous land.iteen perfect to be sure, and there are times when the country mihave benefitted with a LE less of my help, but I have tried to Dee the privilege as best I can, and I have been repaid a thousand timventures, with good comp with the satisfaction of serving Tant than story of americnd I am so grateful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.