‘Focus on the issues, Mr. President’: Lindsey Graham on Trump campaign strategy

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on “This Week.”

September 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live