Transcript for GOP congressman says US should 'start thinking about hitting back' at Russia

Good luck this week. Good to be with you. Thank you. Joining me now is Michael Mccaul. Great to see you this morning. I was really struck by the contrast coming out of the g7. You just heard Tony blinken talking about the contrast between president Biden, former president trump's visits with European leaders. The images alone are pretty striking, and so was the substance. We've seen new agreements on everything from vaccine sharing to global minimum tax rates. Boris Johnson called talks with Biden a breath of fresh air. Does this change concern you or do you welcome it? + It's important to work with our nato allies and the g7. I think in the past with trump, you know, the frustration was there's a lot of talk and no action. That's why it espoused America first, and we want to espouse our European partners. I think it's smart to meet with our nato allies and g7 summit prior to president Putin which will be the most dangerous on this trip. Some say president Biden shouldn't meet with Vladimir Putin because of these enormous cyberattacks and what's happening in Russia. You've said it looks like a reward. Tony blinken said, you know, this is something we want to do. I think the ticket price was way too high. The pay line, you know, waved in the natural interest which that would be the pipeline going into Europe so European -- partners will be dependent on Russian energy. I don't think that's in the United States' best interest, or in Europe's best interest either. This empowered Putin when it happened. We're giving him a lot of stuff. I want to stop you there for a second. The Germans, one of our key allies support the project and they're not seeing those ramifications with Russia than canceling it. Their former chancellor is a lobbyist for the Russian Federation which calls into question a lot of this. I think it's a bad move and I don't think it's in our national interest to do so. You want to go into these talks and positions in strength and not weakness. He's made all these concessions including navalny, which congress mandatorily called for those sanctions on navalny, and he has not enforced those on the chemical poisoning of the opposition leader of Putin. What really should he do? I put this to Tony blinken as well. Sanctions have not changed Vladimir Putin's behavior much. The sanctions did shut it down. I agree to you, and when it comes to cyberattacks, we let him go forward to the pipeline, Martha, and then the Russians had colonial pipeline or an organized criminal element which I think is all interconnected personally. We had solarwinds, and it was state sanctioned and now colonial pipeline, yet no repercussions. We let Putin shut down keystone, and then the pipeline, to me, there's something disturbing about that. Who wins in a cyber war with Russia? Well, I think we need to demonstrate and the present demonstrate with Putin. I think there will be consequences if you continue to do this. We have been mounting this up in the last just month, and extraordinarily -- I think sanctions are great, but I think it's time to start thinking about hitting back. When we do attribution, we have to start hitting the rules of the road. They need to know that when they do this, there are consequences to their actions and we're going to hit them back. Until we do that, they're going to continue with bad behavior. I want to turn to the doj and ask you about that. In the report, in its hunt for leaks, the trump department seized data from apple for at least two democratic members of the intelligence committee, staffers, family members, and even a minor. Are you troubled by that report? I worked for the doj for a long time. It's public integrity. Any time you open a case or a subpoena against a member of congress or a journalist, there's a very high predication to that, and I think in the journalists' case, you're looking at first amendment protections who remember congress obviously. You better have your facts together before you do something like this. I don't have all the facts here, but what I will tell you is the inspector general, doj is now investigating this, and I think that's where it properly belongs. That's where the investigation should take place, and let's see how that investigation turns out. Would you encourage bill Barr and Jeff sessions to testify under oath? I think we should have the benefit of the doubt of the decision-making that took place, whether it has to be under oath or, you know, what context that is. I think we need to know why this decision was made, and I think the ige that's within the proper purview. Thanks so much for joining us. Tune in Wednesday. I'll be joining David Muir and the whole ABC news team with live coverage throughout the day of president Biden's summit with president Putin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.