Transcript for 1-on-1 with GOP Sen. Susan Collins

Let's bring in Republican senator Susan Collins from Maine. Thank you for joining us this morning. You heard secretary blinken right there. You were 1 of the 42 Republican senators to sign that letter about the Iran nuclear negotiations saying the sanctions should remain in place. What's your response to secretary blinken? First of all, let me commend secretary blinken and president Biden for working very hard to help bring about a cease-fire in the Middle East, and for recognizing that Israel does have the right to defend itself against a terrorist group, hamas, that is funded by the Iranians, and that's the key reason why I don't want us to proceed with lifting sanctions on Iran as long as Iran remains a foremost supporter of terrorism in the world. Let's talk about the prospect for bipartisan cooperation on infrastructure. I know you have been in meetings with president Biden, and jump starting the negotiations. The administration lowered their proposal to $1.7 trillion this week and said the ball is now in the GOP's court to come up with a counterproposal. Will you and your colleagues do that? I think negotiations should continue, but it's important to note that there are some fundamental differences here, and at the heart of the negotiations is defining the scope of the bill. What is infrastructure? We Republicans tend to define infrastructure in terms of roads, bridges, seaports and airports and broadband. The democratic definition seems to include social programs that have never been considered part of core infrastructure. I was glad that the president put a counteroffer on the table, but if you look closely at it, what he's proposing to do is move a lot of the spending to a bill that's already on the senate floor, the endless frontier's bill. So I think we're still pretty far apart, but this is the test. This will determine whether or not we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue, and the other important area where we're far apart is still the money. We have to realize that if you look at what the president had proposed this year, the $1.9 trillion package for covid which went way beyond covid in March, and now this very broadly described infrastructure package, we're talking about an enormous sum of money. Remember we spent $4.1 trillion, inflation adjusted dollars to win World War II. That's the size of the president's infrastructure and social services package. Democrats and Republicans in the senate also seem to be far apart on this bill to have a bipartisan commission look at the January 6th siege on the capitol. 35 house members voted for it, but it appears that it's hitting a roadblock in the senate right now. You called that attack appalling and un-american provoked by president trump, but now you're supporting the conditions that wrap up this year which appear pretty unrealistic. Why are you opposed to voting for the commission as passed by the house? Well, first of all, let me clarify my position. I strongly support the creation of an independent commission. I believe there are many unanswered questions about the attacks on the capitol on January 6th. We need to figure out how we can enhance security, why we weren't better prepared, and we want the capitol to be an open, accessible symbol of our democracy. So I support the creation of a nonpartisan, bipartisan commission. The two issues I think are resolvable, one has to do with staffing, and I think that both sides should either jointly appoint the staff or there should be equal numbers of staff appointed by the chairman, and the vice chairman. The second issue is I see no reason why the report cannot be completed by the end of this year. The commissioners have to be appointed within ten days. There's plenty of time to complete the work, and I'm optimistic that we can get past these issues based on recent conversations I have had with the speaker of the house, and the house majority leader. Finally, senator Collins, axios reported this week that the FBI is investigating a scheme to illegally finance your 2020 re-election bid. It involves $150,000 in contributions from a defense contractor. Were aware of those contributions and what's your reaction to the investigation? Absolutely not. I was not aware at all, but it's also important to recognize this is not an investigation of me. It's not an investigation of Collins for senator campaign. It's an investigation of a single donor among the hundred thousand donors that I have, and if he's done something wrong as the warrant alleges, then he should be pursued by the FBI. I would also clarify that some of that money went to an outside superpac, not to my campaign, but my campaign website actually has information on it instructing people that they can only make donations with their own money. They cannot funnel it through someone else. They cannot be straw donors and they have to check that box, and they have to contribute. I had no knowledge. That is not an investigation of my campaign or of me, just of one of my many donors. Senator Collins, thanks for your clarification.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.