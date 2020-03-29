Transcript for 'He's a guy that does this by instinct': ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Trump

Are you able to guarantee, to assure these states, these hospitals, that everybody who needs a ventilator will get a ventilator? I think we're in great shape. I hope that's the case. I hope that we're going to have leftovers so we can help other people, other countries. Will be able to get a Look, look, don't be a cutie pie, everyone who needs one, no one has ever done what we've done. The president on Friday talking about my colleague Jon Karl who has covered Mr. Trump for about as long as anyone. Dating back to when trump was a fixture of the New York tabloids. Jon is out with a timely new book called "Front row at the trump show," which is where Jon finds himself more often than not. Congratulations on this book. The president we saw the last few weeks who has rarely stepped into the briefing room, is now there every single day. It's really something else. Literally, Martha, for three years of his presidency, he almost never went into that place, he had one appearance where he didn't take questions, now he's discovered that this is the place where he can be front and center. And he's there every single day taking questions. And Jon, you have covered him since 1994, I love looking at all of the old pictures in the book of the two of you, but what have you learned from your time covering him, how does it inform you when you're looking at this crisis today? Well, I see so much that I wrote about in this book, what I tried to do is I try to tell a story. I try to convey what it's been like to be covering this singular moment in the American history. With a president unlike we have ever seen. What I have seen is so much what I looked at and what I have experienced we see playing out to the extreme here. One of the themes here is, the way the president runs his own show, own communications director, own national security adviser. His own chief of staff. This crisis hit at precisely the moment that he literally had no chief of staff, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was on the way out. Mark meadows who to this moment is still a member of congress, not formally the chief of staff, he's literally doing it himself. Without any guardrails. This is pure Donald Trump. Pure Donald Trump in that he always seems to have an enemy. It's the Democrats' fault, it's the media's fault. It's whoever's fault. It's the governor in Michigan's fault. That's pure Donald Trump? Absolutely, often the news media. He goes back and forth. One day he's attacking Andrew Cuomo, the next day he's praising him. Day after day after day, he seems to be blaming the entire crisis on the Democrats, or the news media and then he comes out saying, actually, I think you guys have done a pretty good job covering this. It's been back and forth, back and forth, because he's a guy who does this by instinct. This really is -- he wants to get through this crisis, everybody does, but he sees this as part of what I call the trump show, he looks at the numbers, who's watching? Even in this crisis? Do you remember -- in the early days of this crisis when the cruise ship was coming in to California and he actually said he didn't really want it to come ashore because it would ruin his numbers, it would double the number of cases. I wonder, I think -- there's been a lot of self-congratulations every day that we see in those briefings frankly about the testing in the United States, the testing, we're doing so well, we're doing now more than South Korea did. Per capita. You know how bad the testing situation remains, Martha, we had a member of the white house press corps who last week -- last week came down with a presumed case of coronavirus, took a test on Tuesday, we still don't have the results to that test. We don't know if that colleague has coronavirus. It's not working. It's not working yet. And I wonder, you know, how strong that push was from the president on testing early on? How strong was it. More testing, more numbers. And one of the things that he's been focused on beside these mixed messages is getting the country back, but he seems to float these ideas and then take them back, the Easter in two weeks, then maybe not, we'll just recommend it's Easter. And it's like, hey, that sounds great, that was something -- by the way, wouldn't it be wonderful to be packed in churches, Christian across the country on Easter Sunday? He sees the image, boom, was that subject of discussion? No, this is Donald Trump who, again, plays by instinct, plays by gut, and you see through the course of the book -- Do you think he's nervous about his numbers with the election coming up? He's always obsessed with his numbers. I'm sure he's concerned when he sees bad numbers. He asks virtually every day what the latest count is on his Twitter followers, his Instagram followers, he cares about any metric numbers about how he's perceived. Jon, you write about the trump's war on truth. Will this do lasting damage? I really worry we're in a situation now where Donald Trump has undermined faith in the news media amongst so many of his followers and where his lack of credibility on so many issues has undermined the other half of the country. We should all read your book. I already have.

