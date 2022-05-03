We’re hoping for decision on boosters for kids under 5 in ‘next few weeks’: Jha

Martha Raddatz interviews White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on “This Week.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live