Transcript for 1-on-1 with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler

morning through midnight and this morning. The chair of the house judiciary committee, Jerry Nadler. This's been a fair amount of second-guessing since Wednesday's hearing. We all know that Robert Mueller was clearly a reluctant witness. Was it a mistake to force him to testify? No, I think it was very important that he testify because he established very clearly that -- he broke the lie that the president, the attorney general have been saying to the American people for the last seven, eight weeks. That was already in his report, wasn't it? Yeah, but since his report was issued, the attorney general and the president have misrepresented that report. Lied to the American people about it, said that the report found no collusion, no obstruction and totally exonerated the president. All those three statements are lies. It was very important for Mueller to get up there and say just that and to say that the report that the Russians, remember the heart of this, the Russians attacked our election and tried to influence our election to help elect trump. The report found and Mueller stated just that. He also stated that the trump campaign welcomed that help and planned its messaging strategy around the -- around the Russian information that was brought out, that the president lied about it, that the president committed -- presented substantial evidence that the president committed obstruction of justice on at least five occasions. That he lied to the American people, lied to investigators, in an attempt to cover up what he did. It's very important that information get out to the people. It didn't appear to move the ball politically at least on impeachment. Your committee, you filed a judicial filing on Friday requesting grand jury information. You made that pretty clear in that filing that the house judiciary committee is investigating impeachment. The committee has repeatedly made clear that it is assessing whether to approve articles of impeachment with respect to the president. How many of this debate whether or not the house is pursuing impeachment -- you have an impeachment inquiry going? We're examining -- I'll repeat what we said in our court filings, we have impeachment resolutions before the committee. We are conducting investigations to determine whether we should report those impeachment resolutions to the house or whether we should direct our own and report those to the house. We're considering those resolutions. We'll make a determination after we get more evidence as to the president's crimes that we had from the Mueller report but also from other things, violations of the emoluments clause, failure to defend the constitution against continuing Russian attacks. That's an impeachment investigation? We're investigating whether to report -- whether to approve articles of impeachment that are before the committee. We'll make that determination. One of the questions is, is how much stronger your filings would be if indeed the house -- the full house specifically authorized an impeachment inquiry, that's what happened back in the watergate days, they approved one which got the grand jury information released? I don't think it will be any stronger. The history of impeachments sometimes the house is authorizes the judiciary committee to begin impeachment. And I mean, and remember, impeachment is not a binary process. Impeachment is something that you look into and you determine whether to report impeachment resolutions to the house. Whether to approve impeachment inquiry resolutions in the committee and report them to the house. Which is what we're doing. We showed your colleague Jackie Speier if they haven't reached a full consensus on how to proceed on impeachment by September, the whole effort is null and void, is she correct? We know how we're proceeding. We reached that conclusion. The committee is investigating impeachment resolutions and whether to report them to the house or not. That's what we're doing now. I want you to ask you about the president's tweets over the last 24 hours, his attacks on your fellow colleague, fellow chairman, congressman Elijah Cummings. Not only taking on Baltimore, he seems to be suggesting that congressman Cummings is somehow corrupt? Well, the president is as he usually is or often is disgusting and racist. He makes these charges with no base at all. They're designed to distract attention from the very serious allegations about his conduct that came from the committee hearings this week. The fact is, the president accepted help from the Russians to attack our election. His campaign worked with the Russians, that's undisputed and he worked hard to cover up to cover those crimes. And committed more crimes. In working to cover them up and lying and urging other people to lie to investigators. He's trying to change the subject. When he attacked congresswoman OMAR and AOC, they passed a resolution condemning him. Would they do it again? I don't know, it wouldn't be a bad idea. Chairman Nadler thanks for joining us this morning. Thank you.

