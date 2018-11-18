-
Now Playing: Who is Nancy Pelosi?
-
Now Playing: 'Never Nancy': Democrats ramp up efforts to sideline Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Will Nancy Pelosi become Speaker of the House?
-
Now Playing: Pelosi on speakership bid: 'It's not about what you have done. It's what you can do.'
-
Now Playing: Butte County sheriff on status of California's Camp Fire
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Rep. Adam Schiff
-
Now Playing: Incoming congresswomen on diversity, Democrats' priorities and Nancy Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Sen. Roy Blunt on latest Khashoggi developments
-
Now Playing: Trump insists he, not his attorneys, wrote responses to special counsel
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has written answers to questions from special counsel
-
Now Playing: Retired Justice Alan Page: The White House 'is the people's house'
-
Now Playing: Stacey Abrams calls Brian Kemp the 'victor' in Georgia's governor's race
-
Now Playing: Who is Andrew Wheeler?
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's finished answering Mueller's questions in Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's finished answering Mueller's questions, but hasn't submitted them yet
-
Now Playing: Controversy over comments about Ocasio-Cortez's outfit
-
Now Playing: White House restores Jim Acosta's press pass
-
Now Playing: Judge sides with reporter, reinstates White House press credential
-
Now Playing: CNN's Jim Acosta speaks out after his White House press pass is reinstated
-
Now Playing: Julian Assange appears to have 'been charged' in federal court