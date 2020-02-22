Transcript for Intelligence doesn’t show Russia trying to get Trump reelected: Presidential adviser

Have you seen analysis for me those three showing that one of Russia's names. In its election your experiences that help president try. Yeah I have not seen that and and I get pretty good access I think this is the same old story that that we've heard before. I've seen the reports from that briefing at the Intel committee I wasn't there but I've I've seen no intelligence. That suggests that I've also heard it. From the briefer is that that's not what they intended the distorted bass outlet who's who knows what happened over at the house in the intelligence committee. I haven't seen any evidence of Russia's doing anything to lie. Attempt to get present proper elected and our message the Russians stay out of the us elections. We've been very tough on on Russia we've been great on election security so. And I I think it's a non story. Well way and that monster obviously a lot of people bonding is non story obviously the lawmakers who briefed don't think it's a non story and the reports are that the election security official. Who brief congress Shelby Pierson said several times during the briefing that Russia had developed a preference. For president trial. Which he not telling the truth. Well what I heard today from the Republican lawmakers and again I wasn't at the hearing so I can't comment what what happened to the hearing on my complained that Washington game but what I heard from Republican lawmakers is that there were zero intelligence. That was proffered to them to support. That's sort of comment I haven't seen any of that intelligence. So if it's out there it's something I haven't seen. I have to press you on this year you re really saying you've seen absolutely no Intel analysis from the tellers community showing that one of Russia's things just one of Russia's names. Is to favor president trump no analysis at all. What I find out I've seen no intelligence the and and I was in that analysis the only analysis I heard was reported secondhand. From lakes from the House Intelligence Committee that that purport to claim. The woman who briefed them said that about I've seen zero intelligence. That Russia is doing anything to help to help to help present front get reelected. It's also been reported the president trump was angry when he was told about this briefing and he confronted. The former Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and replacement choir with current ambassador Jeremy Richard Grunow that's all true isn't. I'd again that that that's not true I was in that meeting the president was not angry it's on the market thinks very highly of it's admirable admiral McGwire. That would like the best thing government in a different role that is you know admiral requires time as the acting. The and I was I was up in a week or 20. One final time that familiar flatly denying the intelligence community has analysis. Is that Russia is trying to is it favor president triumph in the 20/20 election. Not what I'm saying is I have not seen that analysis George I don't know once brief me on it. Including the leadership of the icu so courts came you didn't have to see this analysis. Let look. I did what the latest intelligence committee they don't have it so. If there are some lower level people at the and I the Cham inning gave this analysis of the house look I I'd like to see it but I haven't seen it.

