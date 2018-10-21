Transcript for Jamal Khashoggi's former editor on the death of her colleague

are going to swing. Ian panel, thanks. Let's talk to Jamal khashoggi's editor at the "Washington post." Karen, thank you for joining us this morning. We saw what president trump said to your paper last night. Your first reaction much more pithy, utter bs. Yes. I believe and "The post" as an institution still believes this is not an explanation. It's an attempt at a cover up. So much doesn't add up for me personal. I knew Jamal, worked with Jamal over the last year. This idea he wanted to return to Saudi Arabia is absolutely untrue. There's a reason why he came to Washington and felt free in Washington. He did not want to be arrested. He did not want to face the same fate as many of his acquaintances and associates who have been swept up in this wave of crackdowns. He knew under mbs that Saudi Arabia was not safe. This idea that he wanted to go back strikes me as not true. Secondly, this idea of a brawl, this man was kind and calm and gentle. That any sort of brawl took place -- if we give any sort of credence to this, he walked into an ambush set up for him. Khashoggi was not a legal permanent resident of the united States even though he was working here for "The Washington post." Do you think the U.S. Government did enough to protect him? The first questions we have looking at the reporting, there was intelligence, U.S. Intelligence. There was a plan coming from Mohammed bin Salman connected to him connected to him, a plan to capture or lure back khashoggi to Saudi Arabia. I was not informed. Jamal never told me of any sort of physical threat to him. He knew there were soft attempts to try to get him to stop writing for "The post." And try to get him back. As far as any threats, he never mentioned them to me. He knew there was increasing pressure on him and in particular on his family. Why were the Saudis so concerned about him? He was a relatively moderate dissident, wasn't he? Right. He hated the word dissident. He said I want to speak my mind. If anything reading his work, his work is very sort of constructive criticism, but also one that demonstrated a desire to see Saudi Arabia on the right path. He felt like he wanted to advise mbs with constructive solutions. One thing about Jamal that made him so valued as a source on Saudi and what was happening, he was very close to the royal family. He was an adviser to the royal court for a long time and was seen as an insider and then took this turn to become more of a critic, in particular a critic of Mohammed bin Salman's behavior over the last year or so. If this was an attempt to silence what he knew about the inner workings of the Saudi royal family, that is absolutely possible. Again, we know that his writing for "The post" irritated those back in rijad. What do you and "The Washington post" want president trump to do now? Trump has said over the weekend that the Saudi so-called explanation is a first step. This admission that Jamal was murdered at the hands of Saudi men. If it is a first step, there's room for the administration to pursue this as relentlessly as it should. The stakes are extremely high, not because it's one man or one journalist. The stakes are high for all critics, all dissidents who are extremely frightened who feel that the Saudi regime or any other regime has free reign or free pass to go to other countries and snatch people up just for having an opinion. I think we would want -- we do want and we have been actively calling on the administration to cooperate and to get all the evidence necessary in order to find out what happened and, if necessary, to impose consequences including sanctions and cancellations or suspensions of arms deals. Human life should not have a price tag on it. Thanks so much for your time this morning. We're sorry for your loss. We're joined by Democrat

