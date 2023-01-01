Jan. 6 'disqualifies' Donald Trump from GOP nomination: Gov. Asa Hutchinson

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl interviews Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on "This Week."

January 1, 2023

