Transcript for 1-on-1 with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

This morning I signed an executive order directing. Nearly all of our nine million residents took quite simply stay at home. We can no longer maintain a sense of business as usual during this emergency and again I repeat. Justices is no time to panic but it is time to be Smart pro active transparent. Aggressive. It is also no time for business as usual. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announcing a stay at home order yesterday. Prohibiting social gatherings and closing all nonessential businesses. And governor Murphy joins me now. Governor what finally made you tell your residence they have to stay. Martha we've been trying to get out ahead of this we first sort of media and in January we formed a whole of government task force of the cuts Super Bowl Sunday February 2. So what every step of the way we've been trying to get out ahead of this. And it's quite clear that and last week cracked the back on the social distancing side. On that curve that we're flattening the curve that we're talking about. We're gonna have an overwhelming amount of pressure our health care system. So we took these extra steps have been taken the mall long. My plea with folks in New Jersey is frankly just stay home unless your essential and less your help and as in the fight. We need you to be at home and we need to even at home to social distance. And give us a sense of what's happening on the ground they are now. Most of where I think the fourth state in terms of number of positive like cases. As of yesterday thirteen 127 positives. Sixteen fatalities god rest their souls. Are testing regime is expanding dramatically. We now will open up our second drive through testing on Monday that's good news so the numbers are going up partly. Because we're confirming the data. That will allow is as you wall notebook battery more proactively. Deal with this awful crisis but folks needed to be jolted I view you mentioned in the tape that it's no time to panic but justice that just the same it's no time. For business as usual we won World War II doctors we panic we were Smart. We were aggressive we worked hard that's what we're gonna need right now. The New Jersey health commissioner who's leading the war against the virus is essentially saying seven an interview that everybody in New Jersey is gonna get the virus and yet you are having nonessential businesses close so what would you say to those businesses. We're closing. If the commissioner thinks everyone is going to indebted anyway. The Ellison will got an extraordinary commissioner Judy pursue Kelly the first nurse ever to serve in that position. In New Jersey. My view is we die trying I I I think that the flattening of the curve the social distancing. Telling everybody just stay home. Gives us a real shot to keep the numbers down to keep the pressure less served in an otherwise would be. On our health care system and that will god willing. Save lives have fewer sick folks. We're not sitting on our hands by the way were also working with the army corps to expand. Our health care capacity. But my view is and I think the health commissioner joins me the more aggressive we are. On the front end of social distancing the batter or shot we have on the back end of keeping more people alive. It's safe an end and governor of the congress and the White House are finalizing a package to address the economic and that health challenges created by this virus. What's the greatest need for your state right. So we're got a couple things we are desperate for more PP equipment personal protective equipment. Would had a big ask and of those strategic stockpile of the White House. They've given us a fraction of our ask. We are as a state private sector public sector and nonprofits. Turning over every stone. But we need a lot more PP both to protect our health care workers at to treat the sect and then secondly the economic impact. Is overwhelming for workers for small businesses. We need the federal government we need congress and the president. To send direct cash assistance we think New Jersey New York Pennsylvania Connecticut alone those four states need 100 billion. Dollars direct cash assistance to allow us to continue. The fight and that's and lastly there's a rush cost share between the feds and states of 7525. Would love to see that go to law hundred for the feds take the pressure completely off the states of those are three. Specific. Asked the governor I want I want analog very quickly if you wouldn't mind because we wanna speaks not a governors. What was your reaction to what FEMA director said you said you still need those masks. We sure do. We've had a good working relationship actually femur region to. Has been very good what does this week setting up part to drive through testing sites but there's no question about it. We need a lot more PP that we need a big slug of that out of the strategic stockpile OK we thank you very much for that.

