Transcript for Latest developments

Let's turn to ABC's rrielle reshef with the latest headlines. Hey there, T.J. Good afternoon to you. Some of the top stories we're working on, the deadly gunfire at the stock exchange in Pakistan, multiple gunmen storming in during trading. Killing at least four people. All four attackers also killed. Many people managing to escape through a back door, some hiding in locked rooms. Back here at home, history made in Mississippi. Lawmakers voting to remove the confederate battle emblem from the state flag, the stars and bars part of the flag since 1894. Mississippi is the last state in the country to display that. That flag now taken down at the state capitol. And the Wall Street journal reporting new research suggesting, the reason death rates are higher for black Americans coming to covid-19 could be public transit use. Two in studies point to the fact that black workers are more likely to get to and from their jobs via trains and buses. Now to the new punishment for the new England patriots. The NFL fining the team $1.1 million for filming the Bengals' sideline during a game last season. The pats will alose a draft pick for the 2021 season, plus the team production crew won't be allowed to film any games this season. ESPN first reporting those penalties. T.J., ESPN also reporting free agent quarterback cam newton has just signed a one-year deal with the pats following Tom Brady's move to Tampa bay. Now, there no Tom Brady for the pats but they do have Superman, T.J. You give me the news they're punished. Oh, by the way, they just picked up Superman. Exactly. All right, erielle, thank you so much. Good to see you. Good to see you.

