Transcript for Could going too far left on health care hurt Democrats in 2020?: Nate Silver

Health care could be the hottest issue heading into 2020. As we saw in the debates, for Democrats the focus is on medicare for from our next guest Bernie Sanders, his call to abolish private insurance. We asked Nate silver, do you buy that Medicare for all that label that brand polls really well. When the Kaiser family foundation asked people if they support medical for all? 56% say yes. But if medicare for all meant taking away private insurance, support was at 37%. Long history of people opposing, Obama care, for most of his time in office, most people disliked Obamacare but once president trump took office, the repeal of the ACA became a real possibility, it became quite popular with Democrats and independents. Meanwhile, he'll care was the top issue in the 2018 midterms. 80% of voters said it was very important. So, that should give any party pause in offering health care too much. More modest proposals having medicare option or public option. Polled relatively well. According among Republicans. President trump, when his approval ratings fell after he tried to pass his own health care legislation. Could the Democrats hurt themselves in 2020 by going too left on health care? I buy that. It could squander what could have been one of their top issues against president trump.

