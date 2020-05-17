Transcript for '(The) majority of the people who voted for me … will be voting for Joe Biden': Sande

Let me state the obvious -- what Nancy Pelosi is proposing will never pass the senate. This is nothing more than a messaging exercise by house Democrats. They didn't have any input from Republicans. It's a parade of absurdities that can hardly be taken seriously. Republican senators there on the stimulus package passed by the house on Friday. We're going to get more on all this now from senator Bernie Sanders. Senator Sanders, thanks for joining us this morning. And I do want to get to that, but let's begin with, where we just left off with Peter Navarro, the president's firing on Friday of the state department inspector general Steve linick. Now the fourth inspector general fired in several weeks. You heard what Mr. Navarro said, he said he's worried about the deep state. The president deserves to have people loyal to his agenda. Look, this president thinks he's above the law, he's above criticism, he wants to get away with anything that he can and he does not understand that in the function of government you have a congress, you have inspector generals who say, by the way, Mr. President, what you're doing is wrong and it may be illegal. This has been his M.O. From day one. Let's talk about the economic stimulus package that was passed by the house on Friday, it's the basis for negotiations with the senate, we've heard those senate Republican leaders don't seem to be in any rush to pass anything. If this came to the senate floor would you vote for it? I would vote for a very substantiative piece of legislation. It's amazes me, Mr. Navarro has talked about how the Republican party worried about the working class. In the last two months, 35 million people have lost their jobs, millions of people today who are hungry in America, there are people today who cannot afford to go to a doctor even when they have coronavirus symptoms. There are elderly people who are sitting home alone, who are scared to death about the future. If you're concerned about the working class of this country, understand the extraordinary suffering, unprecedented, that's now taking place, demand that congress act. Now I think what Pelosi did in the house is significant. It's important. I have some disagreements with it. I want to see the senate improve upon it. Among other things, I happen to believe that we should go in the direction of a paycheck security process, similar to what has been done in Europe, which says to every worker in America you will continue to receive your paycheck and the other benefits which you had when you were on the job and when this crisis is over, hopefully sooner than later, you're just going to go back to work. I also believe that during this crisis, instead of funding the cobra program, we should make sure that all people in this country, including the 87 million who are uninsured before the pandemic, have access to health care. And you do that by allowing medicare to fill in the gaps. I think Pelosi at least, unlike the Republican leadership said, you know what, we have terrible suffering in this country, we need to get money out to the cities and towns, to the hospitals, we need to protect working people and I'd hope that the Republicans wake up and understand the severity of the crisis that we're facing and the suffering. One of the other things that we heard in Mr. Navarro's response. They're going to full bore on vice president Biden and his relationship with China over the years. They're saying that president trump has been tough on China. Democrats led by Joe Biden have not? Yeah, right. Well, look, you have a president who blames everybody in the world for the problems that we face except himself. This is a guy who, you know, used to talk about president XI as being a great leader, good friend of his, the leader of North Korea who's probably the worst dictator in the world, a wonderful human being -- look, what they're trying to do now instead of address the pandemic that we have -- and I should say, George, that the scandal of the moment is that we don't have national policy. This is the president of the United States, we should have national policy based on science, we should testing going on all over this country so that when we reopen the economy, workers understand that they're working in a safe environment. Instead, you got 50 states going it alone because we don't have that national protocol based on science. But, you know, trump will blame everybody for everything instead of dealing with the crises that we face. The crises that we face -- is reopening the economy safely based on science not 50 states doing it alone. Crisis we face is that congress has to act now to address the enormous suffering and unemployment that's currently existing and I also think, George, to tell you the truth, that if there's any silver lining in this midst of this terrible, terrible, and unprecedented moment in American history, in terms of the economy and in terms of the pandemic, may we start re-thinking some fundamental tenets about the way our government and society works. We should ask ourselves, among other things, is health care a human right that all of us deserve? Because we're human beings. Or simply a health care benefit that somehow we lose when we lose our jobs? Mr. Navarro talked about the great economy -- the beautiful economy that existed before the pandemic, well half of people in America were living paycheck to paycheck. I don't think it's a beautiful economy that when paychecks stop for two weeks, millions and millions of people don't have enough money to buy the food that they need to feed their families. We need an economy that works for all not just trump and his billionaire friends. We need an economy that says, we shouldn't have three people on top owning more wealth than the bottom half. We need an economy that says health care is a human right like every other country, we're not getting ripped off by the pharmaceutical industry. There's a lot to be done. If there's anything I hope we learn out of this painful experience is that maybe we create an economy and a government that works for all not just the few and wealthy campaign contributors. Let's talk about the campaign. Your former campaign manager Jeff weaver put out a memo this week, where he warned vice president Biden is falling far short with your supporters, supported you during the campaign that he's going to need in November, is he right about that? And what does the vice president have to do about that? Look, I think at the end of the day the vast majority of the people who voted for me, who supported me, will understand and do understand that Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the modern history he's a pathological liar. He's a racist, sexist, et cetera. And I think at the end of day, I think they'll be voting for Joe. But I think what Joe has to do -- he's beginning to move in that direction -- he has to say to those working class people, young people, say, I understand your situation, you know, I understand that you're graduating college with tens and tens and tens of thousands of dollars in debt. I understand you don't have any health insurance. I understand that you're working at a job that's paying 12 bucks an hour. And you can't get by on that. We ought to raise that minimum wage to a living a wage. I understand that you're concerned about not only the pandemic but climate change. And how we make sure that the world comes together to address the existential threat. And create millions of good paying jobs. I understand that you're concerned about the racism within our criminal justice system and our immigration system. So I think Joe and his staff understand that, I think they're going to reach out to our supporters and come up with an agenda that speaks to the needs of working families, of young families, of minority communities. Senator Sanders, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.