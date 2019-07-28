-
Now Playing: De Blasio addresses his absence during NYC blackout
-
Now Playing: Massive heat wave forecast to hit NYC
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Mayor Bill de Blasio
-
Now Playing: GOP lawmaker discusses election security
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Baltimore a 'rodent infested mess.'
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Rep. Elijah Cummings 'brutal bully'
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Democrats demanding his impeachment 'clowns'
-
Now Playing: Democrats talk impeachment post-Mueller hearing
-
Now Playing: Securing 2020 elections in the spotlight
-
Now Playing: New bipartisan budget deal raises government spending by billions of dollars
-
Now Playing: First-ever Mayors National Youth Summit unites young leaders and mayors across U.S.
-
Now Playing: Joy Behar agrees with Nancy Pelosi on Trump impeachment
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's new debate strategy
-
Now Playing: Republican leader McConnell blocks election security bills post-Mueller hearing
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight's most memorable debate moments
-
Now Playing: Republicans oppose new election security measures
-
Now Playing: Democrats divided on impeachment post-Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: New evidence on Russian interference in 2016 election