1-on-1 with Mayor Bill de Blasio

More
New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio is interviewed on "This Week."
5:44 | 07/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Mayor Bill de Blasio

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:44","description":"New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio is interviewed on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"64614523","title":"1-on-1 with Mayor Bill de Blasio","url":"/ThisWeek/video/mayor-bill-de-blasio-64614523"}