-
Now Playing: Sen. Collins says she used 'secret weapon' in shutdown negotiations
-
Now Playing: 'I want to see changes' to Senate tax bill, Sen. Susan Collins says
-
Now Playing: Powerhouse Roundtable on the week in politics
-
Now Playing: 'Trump Country' voters grapple with fallout from trade, tariffs, and 'civility' debate
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar
-
Now Playing: Moderate Republican Susan Collins on recent Supreme Court Vacancy
-
Now Playing: Trump is not backing down from his tough stance on migrants at the border
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court nominee list narrowed to 5, Trump says
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's narrowed Supreme Court justice list to 5 names
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump mulls Supreme Court pick ahead of weekend trip
-
Now Playing: Trump celebrates tax cuts, talks mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the future of the Democratic Party
-
Now Playing: New GOP ad attacks 'unhinged' Democrats
-
Now Playing: Trump: Journalists should be free from fear of being attacked while doing their job
-
Now Playing: President considering replacement for John Kelly: Sources
-
Now Playing: Sen. Tammy Duckworth appears with baby at DC immigration march
-
Now Playing: Date and location set for Trump to hold sit-down with Putin
-
Now Playing: Trump says he'll choose justice from list of 25 he's been compiling
-
Now Playing: Rosenstein grilled on Capitol Hill about the Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump defends trade feuds at Wisconsin factory groundbreaking