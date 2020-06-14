Transcript for 'We need to move away from being offended by everything': Carson

And we're joined now by the president's secretary of housing and urban development, Dr. Ben Carson. Dr. Carson, thank you for joining us this morning. Quite a claim there from president trump, done for more black Americans than any president since Lincoln, do you stand by that claim? I will say, rather than get into an argument about who has done the most, what has in fact been done. The opportunity Zones were designed in order to bring money into areas that are traditionally neglected and that's been quite successful. Prison reform has been quite successful. It's just the first step. There are other things need to be done. Making funding for the hbcus regular than done on an annual basis. And increasing the amount of money for that. That's been very useful. There are other things that have been useful. So to get into an argument about who's done the most probably is not productive, but it's good to acknowledge the things that have been done. That's a fair point. Should the president stop making that comparison? It's hard to compare that to Ulysses grant sending in troops to take on the Ku klux Klan. President Eisenhower sending in troops to enforce brown V board of education. All of which is a significant part of our history, and that's an important thing for us to acknowledge, what has happened in the past, and you know, we should be willing to look at what we have done together collectively to make progress. And the question is, what should be done now? Times over the last several weeks, the president has seem out of step with this movement across the country. The tweets about saying, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Attacking the protesters. He's standing firm against renaming any military bases. As the president's only black cabinet member, how have you counseled him to address these issues? We obviously should look at things from multiple perspectives because we're a diverse country. We have diverse opinions. And, you know, his opinion is one of them as well. So, I don't have any problem with him experiencing his opinion. As long as he's willing to listen to other opinions. As long as we're all willing to listen to other opinions, because, as I have said before, the United States of America, is a place other people want to come and not to leave. We're the only ones who can destroy ourselves and we have to stop, you know, putting everything into the arena of combat. And let's see if we can find a way to work together, because if we don't we're doomed. That's an interesting point you make there. Stop putting everything in the arena of combat. The president's tweets talk about dominating the streets, saying we have to send troops into the streets, is that the appropriate response right now? There are a lot of different ways to express things. I believe what's being said there is obviously we cannot submit to anarchy. I think we would all agree with that. We might not express it the same way. We've got to begin to look at the big picture. What is the thing that we're aiming to do, not what someone said this day or that day. And that leads to the next question then, what are we aiming to do right now? So Americans look at what's happening and see systemic racism across the board, we've seen those sweeping changes starting to take place in the country in response to these protests, what more needs to be done right now? Well, I think we obviously need to acknowledge that there's a reason that the protests are going on. There's no question about that. Also, it means we need to open the discussion. We need to listen to the police as well as to the protesters. We need to look at what is happening in these communities where protests are going on. Peaceful protests, no problem whatsoever. Destroying the livelihood, the businesses of people who live in those neighborhoods who have worked hard in many cases all their lives to establish them, that's very, very bad. And, you know, we need to talk about that also and talk about, you know, what makes sense, does it make sense to allow, you know, anarchists to just take over things and destroy things at will? Of course it doesn't. And we all need to talk about that. Does it make sense to, you know, allow rogue police to move from one precinct to another? Of course it doesn't. Does it make sense not to use the technology that we have to help us to be able to investigate? No, it doesn't. These are all things we need to do and we need to make them regular and pervasive throughout our society. Coming up is juneteenth, the national holiday celebrating the frees of the slaves in the United States. The president moved his Tulsa rally from June 19th to June 20th, still real questions about whether that rally should take place. The director of Tulsa's health department said he wishes it would be postponed because of the spread of covid. You're a medical doctor. Should the president be following that advice? Well, first of all, I did talk to the president about the juneteenth event. I was pleasantly surprised about how much he knew about it already, the black Wall Street and the whole history of it, thinking about making some remarks to acknowledge what has happened there and why we don't want that kind of situation to ever occur in this country again, but, you know, it is what it is. It's probably good to have moved it. In terms of whether a rally can be done, whether people can get together, I think if it's done in conjunction with the public health experts, which it is being done in conjunction with them, that's quite acceptable. We do need to always, all of us need to do what we can to prevent the spread of covid-19. But, it is very important that we utilize what we have learned about the disease so that we can live with it rather than allow it to dominate us and determine how we're going to live. And finally, sir, the president's convention acceptance speech is scheduled for Jacksonville on August 27th, which is the 60th anniversary of when a kkk mob attacked mostly black civil rights protesters. Is it appropriate to have a convention speech on that anniversary in that city? You know, we've reached a point in our society where we dissect everything and try to ascribe some nefarious notion to it. We really need to move away from that. We need to move away from being offended about everything. Going through history. Of renaming everything. I mean, think about the fact that some of our universities, some of our prestigious universities have a relationship with the slave trade. Should we go and rename those universities? You know, it really gets to a point of being ridiculous after a while and you know, we'll have to grow up as a society. Dr. Carson, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.