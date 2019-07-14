Transcript for Nate Silver: Low odds Tom Steyer breaks through in crowded 2020 race

Today ends our presidential campaign. But it's the beginning of an opportunity in congress with a new perspective, shaped by the lives that have touched mine and our campaign throughout the last three months, to bring that promise of America to all Americans. That was congressman Eric salwell of California ending his run for the white house earlier this week. But with one candidate out, another one is in. Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer officially joined the 2020 race. Steyer is best known for his ad campaign calling for president trump's impeachment and now he thinks there's room for another democratic presidential candidate. We asked fivethirtyeight's Nate silver, do buy that? Do you buy that Democrats need more candidates? Well, Tom Steyer would be entering the most crowded field ever. He knows that. One poll back in March found out 6% of Democrats said they were satisfied or enthusiastic with their field and enthusiasm has only grown since then. The top four candidates, Biden, Sanders, Warren and Harris, have net favorability ratings of 40% or higher. Next, being a billionaire may have helped Donald Trump win the Republican nomination. But Democrats, you have Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders campaigning against the 1%. I don't think it will happen in a Democrat primary. Steyer can emphasize impeachment. Only 37% overall supports impeaching president trump. 61% of Democrats do according to the latest ABC news/washington post poll. But the Russia investigation isn't a huge for voters. So, one more thing, I don't want to reduce everything to race and gender, it's worth noting only about 25% of democratic voters are white men. About 60% of the declared candidates are white men. If we're a candidate a splash, I might bet on Stacy Abrams competing for women and nonwhite voters out of the gate. So I don't really buy that Tom Steyer can build the coalition he needs to win in 2020. But he does have the year and $100 million to spend. $100 million can go a long

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.