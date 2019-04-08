Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp joins ABC News as a contributor

ABC News announces that former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has joined ABC News as a contributor.
A special welcome to our newest ABC news contributor former North Dakota senator Heidi hi come.

