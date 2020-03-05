Ohio face mask order 'was just a bridge too far,' says Gov. Mike DeWine

More
Martha Raddatz interviews Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, on "This Week."
6:13 | 05/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio face mask order 'was just a bridge too far,' says Gov. Mike DeWine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:13","description":"Martha Raddatz interviews Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"70478163","title":"Ohio face mask order 'was just a bridge too far,' says Gov. Mike DeWine","url":"/ThisWeek/video/ohio-face-mask-order-bridge-gov-mike-dewine-70478163"}