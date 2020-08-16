Transcript for 'There's overwhelming understanding that Donald Trump must be defeated': Sanders

the democratic convention, we were in Philadelphia as the delegates gathered. All set to broadcast from the convention hall as all networks have done since the dawn of the TV era. Not this year. The pandemic that's upended so much of our lives has essentially cancelled the convention, the delegates won't be gathering in Milwaukee. The speakers will be taking a virtual stage. Beaming in from all over the country. In an epic display of social distancing. One thing that won't change from four years ago, the kickoff speaker will be the runner-up of did nomination, Bernie Sanders. He joins us now. Thank you for joining us this morning. You're in the same position you were in four years ago, runner-up to the candidate who wanted reform not revolution, but your party has been moving your way on many of the big issues. Will you declare victory tomorrow night? One of the points that I'll make is that Progressive movement has been making enormous progress, not only in electing candidates to congress and to state legislatures, but also electing candidates who running for district attorney, who are transforming justice. And also, George, as you've indicated on all of the ideas that we have been campaigning, the right to understanding that health care is a human right, the need to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, the understanding that climate change is an existential threat and that we can create millions of jobs transforming our energy system. You know what, we've made enormous progress in bringing the American people in our direction, especially the younger direction. Not quite all of your issues. Not medicare for all, several of your supporters areup set about that. Congresswoman Rashida tlaib put out a tweet, she's voting against the platform for that reason and actually nominating you for president. What's your message to them? My message is, we're going to continue the fight for medicare for all. We have a healthcare system today that's dysfunctional, too many are uninsured, too many people are underinsured. Too many people are going banks rupt because of insurance. Function of health care is to guarantee health care to all, not make our profits for the drug companies and the insurance companies, that fight continues the day after Joe Biden is elected president. Kamala Harris endorsed medicare for all. Do you believe she's an ally in this fight for medicare for all? Well, I believe kamala is somebody who's incredibly smart, incredibly tough, and I would not like to be vice president pence in a debate with her. I think she's an asset for the Biden campaign. I think she'll do great on the campaign trail. Not all of your supporters agree, including your former press secretary, put out a tweet saying, we're in the midst of the largest protest movement in the American history, the subject of which is excessive policing, and the democratic party chose as a top cop, the author of. I would say that the overwhelming majority of Progressives understand that it's absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated, that we have a president who's trying to undermine American democracy, a president who's turned his back on the working families of this country, a president who has done a horrible job in terms of the pandemic, does not believe in science, is not dealing with the existential threat of climate change. So, obviously, there may be disagreements. Lot of my supporters aren't enthusiastic about Joe Biden. You know why? I ran against Joe Biden. But I think there's overwhelming understanding that Donald Trump must be defeated, Biden must be elected. And that the day after he's elected we'll do everything we can to create a government that works for all of us and not 1%. Last night you called on the postmaster general Louis dejoy to resign. Alt his press conference yesterday, the president defended dejoy and said, he pinned the blame, the funding problems on Democrats, let's take a look. The Democrats aren't willing to provide other things and therefore they're not going to get the funding for that. But you are going to have a catastrophic situation. With universal mail-in votes and on top of it, the Democrats aren't willing to give people the money and the post office the money. Your response? Look, you've got a pathological liar in the white house, which is one of many reasons why he has to be defeated. Three months ago, the democratic house of representatives passed a heroes bill which would fund the post office, make sure that workers in this country continue to get $600 supplement to their unemployment insurance, if they're unemployed get at least $1200 and provide massive help to cities and states. To say that the Democrats aren't working on behalf of working people is another lie from Donald Trump. But there's a stalemate now in the talks -- There's not a stalemate. There's not a stalemate. Democrats sat down, Mitch Mcconnell did not participate in the negotiations. You had Donald Trump any day could invite Democrats and Republicans to the white house, he didn't. Their job was to stymie and make sure there were no agreements because half of the Republicans in the United States senate do not want to contribute another nickel to American workers during this crisis. That's the reality. Whoever is to blame it's still a stalemate. Do you have to come back, cancel the recess right now and put more pressure on this issue on the president and his team? Well, number one, I'm deeply, deeply concerned about trump's effort to undermine American democracy by defunding the postal service, and that's not me talking, that's what Donald Trump said himself a few days ago. He said I don't want millions of people to be casting mail-in ballots. We're in a pandemic now, Mr. President, people shouldn't have to put their lives on the line to get sick, maybe die, in order to cast a vote. Of course, we need mail-in ballots. Here in Vermont, on Tuesday, we had a primary, record-breaking turnout. Most of the people voted by mail-in ballots. It went perfectly well. What trump parentally believes a low turnout will work for him. He wants to discourage people from voting, from mail-in ballots because he think its will work to his favor. That's pathetic. That's not what a president of the United States should be doing. So what do you do about it? I think Nancy Pelosi has a good idea, I think the house should come back and make sure that the U.S. Postal service is fully funded. We got to do everything we can to get rid of this new postmaster general, who's clearly a campaign contributor for president trump trying to undermine the postal service and make it clear to the American people, whether you're a Progressive, a moderate or a conservative, this goes beyond political ideological. This goes to the fact of whether or not we're a democracy. Or we'll continue to have a president making it impossible for millions of people to vote. I hope the American people say, sorry, Mr. President, people fought and day for American democracy, you're not going to destroy it. Let's get a response from the trump campaign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.