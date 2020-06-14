Transcript for 'People out on the streets (are) exercising their fundamentals as citizens': Rahm Emanuel

As senior leaders, everything you do will be closely watched. And I'm not immune. As many of you saw the result of photograph at Lafayette square last week, that sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society. I should not have been there. We who wear the cloth of our nation come from the people of our nation. We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that's so deeply rooted in the very essence of our republic. Another remarkable moment of the week, general mark Milley chairman of the joint chiefs of staff apologizing for his role in the president's photo-op at St. John's church in Lafayette square. Joining us is Chris Christie, also Rahm Emanuel, Yvette Simpson and Leah Wright- riguer. For professor, let me begin with you. We have seen this movement sweep the country, even the world, arguably the broadest protests since 1968. Why now and is this truly a transformational moment? So, it's absolutely a transformational moment, particularly when we think about the cultural aspects of this. You know the phrase black lives matter, was the phrase that only black people could utter four years ago. And now, I think over 70% of Americans can actually agree with the phrase and we seeing everything from corporations to politicians, the former 2012 presidential candidate marching in the streets and chanting black lives matter, so there's something symbolic shifting that's transformational. What remains to be seen are the structural changes. Are we going to see policy changes? Are we going to see the ways if traditionally the states have failed black people and brown people? Are we going to see those things shift dramatically in the way they shift in say the 1950s, 1960s with these other protest moments. They responding to this larger failure across multiple and overlapping sectors of society. The failure of the economy, right, high unemployment rates. They're resulting -- they're coming from the failures of, you know, a pandemic, a global pandemic that has hit African-American communities especially hard and then, of course, they're coming from the failures of a system like policing that has consistently failed and harmed black communities. So that's why we're seeing these uprisings right now and these kind of protests. Yvette Simpson, it's been remarkable to see the changes, in such a swift fashion. The NFL apologizing. Corporate America announcing investments across the board, promising to diversify their boards. Even as we pointed out, television right now. We haven't seen this kind of change take hold so fast. Yeah, you know, it's a different time and as someone who led a city during trayvon martin, we actually had a police-involved shooting in my city when I was elected leader. George Floyd hit differently, we were still doing our 2.23 for ahmaud arbery, and Breanna Taylor's murderers are still out in public. And we watched for 8 minutes and 46 seconds a man die in front of us and it has changed the conversation, and I think this is an important time to talk about getting beyond performance theater and talking about real change. I think as Leah said earlier, folks who wouldn't utter black lives matter are now saying it. The question is, so what, now what? Are we going to see real change as a result of what's happened in this country? I'll highlight as well, the global nature of the protests that we've seen, we're seeing people around the world coming out, day after day, saying something must change. It's on us now. To say what are we going to do? Are we going to root out the systemic racism that has brought us to this point? So much of it is centered on the debate of police reform as well. Chris Christie, you were governor of New Jersey when the city of Camden actually dismantled its police force, created something new. Talk about what you learned from that experience. We learned that this can be done and the country has to follow this example, George. Community policing, we got police officers out of their cars on to bicycles, on foot and embedded them in the community both from a law enforcement perspective ansocially, George, working with communities and working with young men and women in this community to develop trust. Second was de-escalation training. First do no harm. And that violence is a last resort. What happened in Camden since then? In the seven years since we implemented those changes, the murder rate in Camden which at the time in 2012 was the most dangerous city in America, is down 81%. Even more important than that, George, citizen complaints of excessive use of force by police are down 95% in the last seven years. And so this can be done. It's a false choice to say that we can't have effective law enforcement without the violence that we're seeing that's going on in so many of our places across the country. Camden, New Jersey, which is a 96% minority city, we worked together, we brought down the murder rate by 81% and brought down excessive use of force by 95%. I think Yvette is absolutely right. It's time to stop talking and start doing. It was done in Camden and other places around this country. Rahm, you have had to deal with this in both the white house, during the 1994 crime bill and, of course as mayor in the city of Chicago which has had so many controversy. Two points, first and foremost, you have to all on us with the protesters have showed is that the lack of investment in mental health, drug treatment, homelessness and housing, that's our societal failure. Police shouldn't be responsible for that. We'll have to step up and do our investments to bring ine quities across the cities and across the country. Number two, you have to re-imagine for policing. Part of the community rather than standing apart from the community. That's the only way to build trust and cooperation and collaboration, there's too much distrust. Third and final, there's a strategy in policing called broken windows. It's totally broken. It needs to be ripped out of police departments. You'll need massive retraining, massive de-escalation. And a whole different approach so that police have a legitimacy. I want to pick up on what the professor said, I think the people on the streets are exercising their fundamentals as citizens. They know America is an idea and a set of ideals. It's fallen dramatically short from that. It's the only country not built on culture, religion or a language, it's a set of ideals and we all have seen ourselves fall dramatically short from the ideals of this country and it's calling on us, all of us, to collectively put our shoulder to the wheel to actually fulfill those ideals after literally 200, 400 years of growing way short of that goal. Professor, to pick up on that, it's striking to see the breadth of support for protesters in the streets, even as some try to say, including the president, dominated by antifa and other left-wing radicals. Yeah, no. I think what's clear is that there's widespread support for the protests that are going on right now. Not simply in symbolic gestures acknowledging the protests, but instead what we're seeing, lot of these movements have evolved into multiracial protest movements all across the country. We've had more than 200 protests across the globe, as Yvette pointed out, but we have had more than 200 protests across the globe. In the United States alone, we have seen them pop up in places that are majority white, small towns, little cities, large locales and that has touched off this broader movement. One other thing that I want to point out, it's important to note that isn't a moment that's spontaneous in its making. It's this longer, longer history in context that's built upon one another that we see with, you know, a decades upon decades, really generations of systemic failures, of systemic racism, of police brutality. When we look at all of these intersecting pieces we actually see compounded harm that people are reacting to and so this broader movement that we're now seeing emerged is actually coming out of that. It's not simply these incidental -- I mean incidents that are happening one after another even though they are powerful, it's the cumulative incidents that we have seen for generations that really is making a difference in helping people come together in this multiracial movement. And Chris, it does seem the president is struggling to find a consistent tone throughout the curse of these protests. Of course, we have seen the tweets, when he goes to places like Dallas or west point yesterday, where he tries to strike a more moderate tone and it comes as he's fallen at least in public opinion over the course of the protests. How did he find his footing here? I think to listen, George. I think part of what it needs to be done here by all of our leaders is to be listening to the American people. As the professor just said, the American people across socioeconomic, racial lines are speaking with a very unified voice right now, that we can do better and we have to do better and that it's no longer acceptable for us not to and I think the president needs to listen to that and I think if -- many times, and I know Rahm knows this through all the leadership positions he's had, some of our best moments as leaders are when we're listening, because when we're listening we're learning from the people that we are trying to lead and I think that the president needs to listen, listen to what the American people are saying and if he does, I think he can provide that type of leadership that the country needs right now and what we need is action, we need action at every level of government, we don't need any more talk. We don't need this to be a moment that passes. And one last thing I'd say, George, what's very encouraging to me is how many young people are participating in these protests across the country. I think it agains show an evolution generationally regarding the issues of race in a very positive way. I see it talking with my own children about how they react to this situation and you see it by the kind of young people who are participating peacefully in these protests across the country. The president should be talking Yvette Simpson, no question that young people are engaged in this and a generational split all year long, in the African-American community, in the black community on how they approach these issues, you see a lot of people in the streets right now, will they go to the polls in November? You know, that's the expectation and one of conversations we're having in the Progressive movement is that, yes, protest is important, a vital part of the tool box for change and you must also vote and we're seeing a lot of energy. You talked earlier with Stacey Abrams about Georgia, the fact that turnout was overwhelmingly high in Georgia, just recently despite the voter suppression that they saw down there. You got people who are activated and enthusiastic, it's the best thing to come out of an otherwise very tragic situation. I'd say, we were talking a few weeks back about the low enthusiasm that folks have for Joe Biden, I think now people are really enthusiastic about real change. The question is what happens between now and November? This is not going to be an overnight, this is not going to be done, I know that organizations the movement for black lives and black lives matter, continue actions to make sure we see real change. If folks start to see real change, a real alternative, they'll be energized to make that change from the local government all of the way up. We need to see real accountability here. If young people believe that change is going to happen I think they'll use that energy take it from the streets, keep it in the streets but take it to the ballot box. Rahm, former vice president Biden's choice of a vice president, given what we have seen over the last three weeks, is it now a foregone conclusion that he'll have to pick an African-American woman? It's clearly informative. He's picking a vice president for the tenure. One of the things that you know from the white house something is going to happen that you have no preparation for, like a hundred-year pandemic. You have to pick as he knows a vice president who's partner to the president. The most important thing is to going to be his trust and his relationship with the person. Interactions of three Es -- epidemiology, equality and the economy and in this moment, the president's getting F on all three. He's actually seen as the person creating the dissonance, creating the trouble rather than addressing and bringing the country together and I think in that case, this moment in time could have been in any one of these situations where he could ve redialed his presidency correctly and he has missed every opportunity to get it right. And professor, let me pick up on that. You're a historian of the Republican party's relationship with the black community, we've heard so many people talk about the comparisons between now and 1968, when of course Richard Nixon won in 1968, does that hold for you? So, you know, I think we're in a diffent period of time. Although I know that the comparison, the real urge to make a 1968 comparison. There are parallels to be made. But Donald Trump is in a class of his own when it comes to African-Americans, particularly when we look at the data. You know, trump right now is polling horrendously with African-Americans, and so we're seeing a lot of these kind of superficial surface level overtures to black people but -- I mean, they're patently see-through. Part of the dilemma that we have right now is this moment for example of how someone like Donald Trump is channelling a George Floyd. He's channeling George Floyd in ways that are deeply offensive to African-American communities. He's suggesting the way to solve systemic racism is through the stock market -- a really good stock market but not actually looking at the variables that affect African-American lives and the policies that affect African-American lives. So when we talk about comparisons to somebody like Richard Nixon, sure there are some overlaps. But what we're really looking at in this moment is someone like Donald Trump who's really exacerbating racial tensions and racial issues, systemic issues and not really offering anything more than publicity stunts. Chris, there does seem to be a debate going on within the president's team and his own mind, asking him to increase his share of African-American vote. Or do everything he can to get that base back out. George, I think that what the president has to do is what comes naturally to him and what he feels in his heart. I think when you're not authentic in today's political world it's very, very obvious. It's unfair to not point out that this is the president who brought criminal justice and prison reform across this country. And that's an important, important issue. It was one that I did in new Jersey back in 2014. Which led to a significant drop in our prison population and actually allowed us to close two state prisons. The fact is that this kind of prison reform that was done, criminal justice reform that was done in a bipartisan way is something that the president deserves great credit for. So I think while there are certain areas that are apt for criticism, this isn't fair to say this is just tropes. The president brought real reform in that area and that will make a real difference in many Americans who would have otherwise been spending a lot more time in prisonon unjustly. Rahm? Let me say this, Donald Trump is uniquely given the Democrats the proddest coalition we've ever had. We have military leaders, suburban women and kids out on the street, that's a unique contribution that Donald Trump has given the Democrats. And I do think that this situation in the last week, you saw Joe Biden, both on the eve of what happened in Minneapolis speak to the country in a very presidential way compared to the president. Second, the way he addressed the country at the funeral. He's spoken in a way of bringing us together facing our own problems together as a country, to come to a resolution where we then improve. That's what a president does and the fact is in that split screen between the way president trump is acting now, exacerbating these problems, dividing and using the cultural veins to create division, rather to find common language, common understanding and a common push forward. I think Joe bide in the last ten days has shown how clearly different he's from Donald Trump. Which is why you have such a broad coalition coalescing around Joe Biden. Yvette, I believe your organization endorsed Elizabeth Warren. Can Joe Biden pick her? I think Elizabeth Warren has been a candidate who has spoken to African-Americans and African-American women, I think she is a contender. But I would say that these most recent incidents and just in general, the fact that Joe Biden won and got back on top because of South Carolina has really called for many African-American women to say, this is the time. If you think of the symbolism of having an African-American woman on this ticket at a time like this and we know that the African-American women are qualified and ready to serve on day one. A time for him to show that he's serious about really hearing from black women during this time. I've always said that a black woman should be in every room where a decision is made and having an African-American woman in the room where a decisions are made in the white house, it would be huge show that Joe Biden is listening, he values the most significant base in the democratic party which is African-American women and he's prepared to have the difficult conversations about race in next four years and beyond. If that happens, Chris, how does the president respond? Well, listen, you know, I don't think the president should respond to anything like that. The fact is, this Joe Biden's choice. And vice president Biden's going to make whatever choice he believes and I hope the way he makes it is the way all responsible presidential candidates have made this choice over the course of time. The ones that have done it successfully. Is the person prepared to be president? If they need to serve. Two, does he have the type of relationship with this person he can trust them to do some of the most important work that needs to be done for the country? That's his choice. He gets to make that decision. I think president trump has to run his campaign and what I think he needs to do is get back out there, start listening to the American people, thanking the American people for the extraordinary work they've done in flattening the curve and controlling this pandemic and running the campaign so that there's a clear choice between president trump and Joe Biden. Right now, this is a referendum on president trump. That's not good for the president, to have a referendum on them. He needs to make this a binary choice. If he does, I think we'll have a very close race on our hands. That's all we have time for today. Thank you all very much.

