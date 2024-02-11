Preet Bharara: Details in Hur report about Biden’s memory ‘gratuitous, superfluous’

Preet Bharara and Sarah Isgur break down the legal fallout on “This Week.”

February 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live