Transcript for Radical white extremism 'much bigger problem' in US than radical Islam: Matthew Dowd

You know our community is doing as well as soon as can be expected and I just wanna say first. Our Jewish Brothers and sisters from hot bod of how way. Have to feel the love that all of us are sent on their way now were close community and we're going to be there for membership for the way. Which force really getting down. Guys sentences of hay. Which must be just. Reaction coming into another synagogue shooting in California yesterday. I am actually got to start an analyst Jim clapboard up at the top of the show a real pattern here we're seeing it again and again and again spread. Over the Internet even earlier in the week in Sunnyvale California man drives a car. In new cry he thinks he's going to be filled with Muslims we used this seems to be contagious. Will wood there's all kinds of data that shows over the last few years that there's as in this huge rise of radical white extremism in America. And it's actually a much bigger problem within America then radical Islam but we spend. Vastly mounts more resources and dollars. And manpower and police work related to radical Islam than we do to what's going on in America so first we have to address that problem and this is reflective of that. Second we have to have a real conversation. This is another example. Where guns are involved in America and all of these shootings were there's access to guns and what we don't do as a gun owner I own five guns myself most gun owners believe we have to be some amount guns. And three I think the president needs to at some point looking them here. And understand that the rhetoric the words he uses in all of this inflame this propping part of what's going on America give permission. To the most craziest people in America and not that the president's responsible. But his rhetoric adds to that and he needs to reflect on that because. The dates now that we're having these shootings not only in public places and concerts and in places where parties are. We're having him in synagogues. And mocks mosque in Christian churches keep it did seem to get it last night what more can present beginning at plus I think the president's been very strong. On the issue of anti semitism and been very clear in his words on that. And I think we'll be unfair character as a present any other way than being strongly against these kind of movements and I would say the Matthew we can approach this from a what law enforcement perspective and we should. I don't think we should be doing anything that's though are me and radical it's obvious effort also cost about Solder source. But just insider source we have to look at both sides but I would not be some will be opposed to spending a lot more money law enforcement in going after Laden's hate groups hearings are foreign shores. And do the right way it has forced the president is concerned. At the end of the day he's been very very clear on this issue as he was last night and I and I don't think that he diggers any any of the blame for what's going on here in that regard then. I think leadership is leadership and the reality when you look at what this president has been pushing him that he doesn't stomp it out right when it happens. I'm not surprised to see these acts continuing throughout. And there is more we can do not just law enforcement. In the area but online as well in what kind of conversations are having online that is an important piece. Thank goodness FaceBook was able to shut down. This guy was trying to broadcasts Washington much more quickly than they could with Christ church but that's a real issue. Yeah and that one that I think. The Silicon Valley should have their feet halls of the fire I do think they were having conversations about anti semitism we should be looking at the most extreme on both sides tonight. Would bring up congresswoman now on Omar and some of her comments that got so much attention. And in my opinion Nancy plus he wasn't hard enough in her response. Sat her you know trafficking an anti semantic language schacknow all about the venue and that Benjamin's and how I Jewish people had hypnotize the world so I think. We're talking their rhetoric and want to talk about president company by the way I agree that he needs to have his feet of the virus while. But we're talking meta on both sides violence while Clinton and I think. Part of this is is yes it occurred at a synagogue and yes this person individually was anti Semitic. But he also was a person and eighty immigrants. I and the what happened at the trio like synagogue but the guy was driven by what the trio like synagogue was doing. To help refugees and immigrants and when you were late those two things somebody that's anti immigrant in California the anti immigrant hate in refugee story on a country what happened at the tree of life and then you couple that with the president's language. It's a big problem. Continuing conversation that has offer a safe thanks for sharing part of your Sunday with us check our world news tonight. Turning to see morning GMA for Robin Roberts assistant Joseph Biden doctor Jill by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.