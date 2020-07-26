Transcript for Remembering John Lewis ahead of Selma memorial service

final time. Thank you. When John left home, told him not to get in trouble, not to get in the way. But we all know that John got in trouble. Got in the way. But it was a good trouble. His actions showed us just that. In a time when going to jail was perceived as trouble, he reminded us that it was a good trouble, necessary trouble. Celebrating John Lewis kicked off in his hometown in Troy, Alabama, yesterday W a tribute from his siblings. A start of six-day journey. Compelled the struggle for civil rights. Overnight, Lewis lay in repose. A final crossing of the Edmund Pettus bridge. Rachel Scott is live in Selma right now. It's an emotional home going for an American hero. It is. Some turning out to honor the civil rights icon. Today, John Lewis will make his final journey across the Edmund Pettus bridge and decades ago, Alabama state troopers nearly took his life. Well, today, state troopers are carrying his casket across this state to honor his legacy. It was right here, in 1965, where Lewis bled for the right to vote, leading 60 peaceful demonstrators. As state troopers approached he was left bloody and fractured. His resolve tested but it never wavered. He returned back here year after year. Bringing bipartisan delegations with him. After the memorial services here in Alabama, a special tribute for Lewis will be held at the U.S. Capitol where he was known as the conscience of congress. He'll lie im state there Monday and Tuesday before returning back to Atlanta and the district he represented for over 30 years. But just like his fight for justice, the memorial started in his hometown, so many turning out to honor the man known as the boy from Troy. A nickname given to him by martin Luther king Jr. When they but to his family, he was simply known as Robert. And they said that he always believed he had a moral obligation to stand up and fight for what's right. You know, Lewis returned here in March and he gave a message to the next generation, he told them to always get in the way, get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and keep their eyes on the prize. That's his mantra, that was his life. Thank you, Rachel. Live coverage of the crossing at 11:00 eastern. I hope all of you at home will join us as well. Until then, have a good day. Well. Until then, have a good day.

