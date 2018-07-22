Rep. Schiff and Tom Bossert on fallout over Trump-Putin summit

More
Former Trump Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert and top House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are interviewed on "This Week."
11:57 | 07/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Schiff and Tom Bossert on fallout over Trump-Putin summit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56741975,"title":"Rep. Schiff and Tom Bossert on fallout over Trump-Putin summit ","duration":"11:57","description":"Former Trump Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert and top House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are interviewed on \"This Week.\" ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/rep-schiff-tom-bossert-fallout-trump-putin-summit-56741975","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.