Sanders pushes back against Biden's 'most progressive' claim

More
While campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa, 2020 contender Sen. Bernie Sanders sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl for 'This Week.'
0:34 | 05/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders pushes back against Biden's 'most progressive' claim
Countries sought Joseph Biden say that he is the most progressive community it is three. Joseph is a good friend. But it would talk show. Joseph voted for the war in Iraq Howard led the effort against the bill voted for. Now after a minute of regulation trade agreements with trying to let the applicants that Joseph what voted for the voted against that. You know I think if you looked at Joe's record and look at Margaret. I don't think there's much question about with us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"While campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa, 2020 contender Sen. Bernie Sanders sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl for 'This Week.'","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"62827125","title":"Sanders pushes back against Biden's 'most progressive' claim","url":"/ThisWeek/video/sanders-biden-dont-question-progressive-62827125"}