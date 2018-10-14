Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Jeff Flake

Republican senator Jeff like retire from the senate this year will he be candidate and 22 we're gonna talk about that and that wanted to introduce him now senator flight thanks for joining us this morning. I I do want to get to that the let's begin with the news of the day jamarcus showed he. The Saudi the day journalist who has disappeared in the Turkish embassy you heard. Larry Kudlow right they're seeing the president saying he's gonna take severe action what should be done. Well severe action needs to be taken and I think the congress will take it upon themselves take that action. If it turns out tests the press reporting seems to indicate that Saudi Arabia was involved. To say in what you do when you see you can take some kind of action the president. Has ruled out it appears. Stopping the arms sale society have and are you worried that you were against talking on sales in the past. Does this kind of of a violation if indeed the saudis were behind the murder. And jamarcus showed he should that stop US arms sales. I do think that arms sales will be affected certainly our involvement in Yemen. With Saudi Arabia will be affected. That barely bet that involvement barely survived in the last go round with the national defense authorization act. It certainly won't survive. With with this kind of accusation if it is true. You say if it is true jamarcus showed he was seen going into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul he was never seen. Coming out that was over a week ago now is there any other explanation at this point. There's series doesn't seem to believe Saudi Arabia government has been asked the ambassador has been asked directly. To bring information back. They haven't done so their explanation that there closed circuit television just streamed and didn't record. Just as implausible. There's just no good explanation and I think they know what cut I wouldn't be surprised to hear different explanations coming out of the Saudi government very soon. Explanations and frankly you won't make much sense does that it was done by lower level folks and that. I am BS didn't have any involvement and that's what I would expect to come next. The saarc about the president trap we see him out of the campaign trail pretty consistently over the last three point of the issues he started to race again is the return. Of the Stanley separation policy let's take a look. Now everybody wants to come in and they come in illegally and they use children. In many cases the children aren't theirs they grab a they want a government with the children. So we are well look at that a lot of different things that we did it was illegal immigration I will say this if they feel that will be separation. They don't come. So the president's talking upbringing that policy back in some form a comes as we have this new poll out this morning showing Democrats have a huge edge. An immigration over Republicans is a president making a mistake here. Yes cius we should bring that policy back that that. As simply as an American and I think grow everybody recognized that the president seemed to. Certainly the First Lady and others spoke directly against it so I hope that we don't return to that policy. Let's talk about justice Kavanagh. You you ended up voting for just Kevin a confirmation of Supreme Court. He took his seat on the court but now in our new poll 50% of Americans say the Judiciary Committee you sat on didn't do enough to investigate. More than 50% support more investigation by the new congress. Are you concerned that Americans see this whole confirmation process and perhaps the court itself now tainted. Well that was my concern when we finish the process and we're about to vote in the Judiciary Committee. And that's why I requested dork basically demanded that we have a an FBI investigation to look further into this. We have that I know a lot of people want it to be. More broad I would have liked to have started earlier and had a two more broad. But it was a good investigation I think we're in a better place and we would have been. And I don't think that we should move forward the congress certainly with. With additional investigations. Either into the leak that that occurred that allowed you know a lot of that. Now a lot of that they don't back and forth to go before it between Democrats and Republicans or certainly trying to remove just discount and off from the court has some of the Democrats that have said that they would do. As your counsel to congress healthier counseling justice Kavanagh how should be handled himself. On the bench going forward. Well he he gave a very gracious and magnanimous speech at the White House after. He was confirmed and he's do know he you've if you look at his record. On the Circuit Court to everyone on the Circuit Court those who worked with him clerks. His colleagues. Said that he was. Courteous and there was nothing but. Good decorum than in temperament during that entire time and I think that that's how he will act on the court so I think we can move on it was. It was an awful process frankly half for all of us nobody who wants to go something through something like this again. But it was nice to see everyone from the court. How those appointed by Republicans those appointed by Democrats all there to welcome them on the court and that's a good thank you just saw Larry cut. Low downplayed the UN's findings on on climate change we seem dramatic shifts in how Republicans. Think about climate change over the last. Several years illegally in the wrong direction. I think so I think that we've got to I mean there's been more recognition. Among Republicans the administration. Hasn't taken the view of some of us that this is something we really need to deal west. My hope that we can move along with the rest of the world than an address this. It's it's going to be challenging obviously that report that came out as spring is pretty dire. About there are things that we can do and should do and I think Republicans need to be at the forefront if we wanna keep keep our place and keep our seats. You have any type like keeping your ceaseless talk about that in the mid term elections we showed you talking about your hopes for a primary challenge to president trump is is a way to bolster. Conservative guys so what would you make of the argument of George will could conservative who said conservatives should actually vote for Democrats. In the mid terms as a check on president try. Well I hope that Republican certainly in the senate were concerned about the investigation making sure that continues. The house Republicans have taken little different position publicly. But the senate gratefully the senate. Intel committee has acted in a bipartisan fashion to make sure that term we move forward the Bob Moehler. Concludes his investigation on his timing not ours. So I think that Republicans need to provide that check. And that's what our system of government does. And I I hope that they can without a change in. In in there and who controls congress but I think that that may be coming if you believe the conventional wisdom. And I kind of do the house will likely flip the senate will remain in Republican hands Jeff flake thinks your time this morning. They suddenly out.

