Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sen. Joe Manchin

Moderate senator Joseph mansion a critical swing vote at the center of it all. And senator Manchin joins me now senator you brought the senate to a standstill for ten hours on Friday. Threatened to side with Republicans and did not budge until a call from the president and significant concessions were made. In the end it got 300 dollars a month instead of 400 for benefits. So in this pandemic economy you don't think people need more money. Well first of all Martha's it's good to be with you OK and next the ball. I didn't do anything intentionally whatsoever I did everything I could bring its together so we have more support and the public would get the needed help that's needed. We have so many different ways that were helping the public with this piece of legislation. It's not that I don't think I think that basically what would have happened. Going from 300 to 400 there's going to be a glitch where people going to go without unemployment checks for awhile. 300 its campuses systematically. And kept that smooth transition through their. Also we get things the child tax credit so we've never done before which I'm so proud of cause we're gonna help families with children lift children out of poverty. Also marked that this was a target a piece of legislation. It was because people need to help. And we helped every scenario also we targeted our cities or counties or municipalities. To where they're going to be the first time having money that they're all able to use. And control their own destiny with infrastructure they can fix water lines now sewer lines they can get Internet. We've done so much and we've extended this this was all part of the big package. And I always try to work with my democratic colleagues my caucus and our Republican friends and there was an awful lot of input for over a last month. Senator we know you're all about bipartisanship. But president Biden did not get a single Republican vote for relief package in the middle of a pandemic. So at this point doesn't bipartisanship. Seem like a false hope. Not at all mark that the first group of people the president barn bought to the White House was ten of my friends and colleagues ten Republicans. To see what their idea wars he they came out with a proposal he felt we needed to do a lot more which that is his prerogative and I support him without. But with that we had an awful lot of input from Republican friends all through this process lot of changes that we made. There were basically brought into this process came by working with my Republican. And democratic colleagues to gather they're about twenty campus that worked continuously. So they had tremendous amount of input they just couldn't get there at the end and and the president barred encouraged them to be involved. All the way through he spoke to them all the way up to the end. So I know that I know his heart and he will continue to reach out. That's just two years. You know political wrote that you are outsized influence has cast its shadow over the senate since that day the Democrats captured their 5050. Majority. They're talking about this they're talking about minimum wage cabinet appointments. If they're not getting bipartisan support. Which they aren't no matter how many meetings they have do the Democrats now have to cater to Joseph mentions agenda. Not at all no I didn't I didn't lobby for this position I've never change mark on the same person I have been all my life and since I've been in the plot the public offices. On the same I've been voting the same way for the last ten years I look for that moderate middle. The common sense that comes with a moderate middle is who I am. That's what people expect much state of West Virginia. They know me they know how I've governed not try to basically represent them in the best of my ability these are hardworking good common sense people that's what I want and that's why can try to try to do. You've got to work a little bit harder we have this toxic atmosphere and the divisions that we have in the tribal mentality. Martha that's not to be acceptable you've got to work hard and fight that fight against those urges just a cloister in with your group and say it but this is where I am. I always want that moderate middle to be able to work and that's where you govern from that's where you run your life from. Let's talk about the minimum wage you in seven other democratic senators voted against Bernie Sanders amendment that would have increased the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour here's what white house Press Secretary. Jen Saki said about that. We agree with senator Sanders and the present has going to be standing raid alongside him fighting for or. An increase in the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour and he will use his political capital to get that's on. You have. Your own proposal to increase the minimum wage to eleven dollars so is Joseph Biden wasting his political capital on you two daughters fifteen. Martha not at all and president Joseph Biden knows how to get a deal done in the bottom line is there is not one. Senator out of a hundred doesn't want to raise the minimum wage 725 is simply low we must raise it. I agree with president by when he says if you go to work every day you should be above the poverty guidelines. Well the poverty guidelines to be above that if you're going to work and working full time should be at eleven dollars base that should be your base. And then we index it with inflation to make short never gets back in this political conundrum we have right now it shouldn't be a political football. We do the same thing with with Social Security. We index that to make sure that inflation and make sure that moves forward with the CPI we can do this thing. Now we have a deal here to be made of everyone agrees it should be race. Bernie has chosen fifteen dollars and you know what an awful lot of areas and states have moved to fifteen. A lot of them moved a lot further than 745. There's very few I think if any. Are at 745. But we need to baste the base of our minimum wage should be above the poverty guideline so you have their respect and dignity of work. That's what we're going to do and I think you'll find us come to an agreement will work this out and move forward the way it should be. We will should be together sent senator will be watching that I want to turn finally to. Governor Cuomo. You were a former governor overnight more stories. About Governor Cuomo with several staffers telling the Washington Post that it was a toxic hostile. Work environment for decades. Also accusations of sexual harassment and you know of the debacle at the nursing homes do you think it's time for Governor Cuomo to resign to step down. These are serious allegations I understand I understand there's an investigation. And we should wait and kill. Investigation is finished. I've seen a rush to judgment before. And I think the investigation should proceed and make a decision later and that's what I would hope that everyone would do. And allow this process to go through. Allow the investigation to be completed allow the person to be able to defend themselves and tell their story to. That is the way our process that's who we are your country the rule of law is our bedrock and everyone deserves that opportunity. Thanks so much for joining us this morning senator mansion thank you Martha thanks for having me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.