Transcript for Likely Trump Fed Board pick Moore apologizes for past columns: 'Some weren't funny'

And parents and hundreds yeah. Avenue. Way to have paper trail has paved trails almost launched Monday April or video trail. That no women. And he says it was his book he says it was a so much. If that's what he's told me I divide I know on. Scrambled you know great sense of humor wise what kinds. I don't think it's germane I don't think he was making a statement. I think he was making a spoof. Our sports. Still there still got. President's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow defending them and the president trump wants a nominee for the Federal Reserve Stephen Moore who joins us now seen thanks for joining us this morning. I dirt privilege to be on the shop he was referring of course this is series of comments of your past writings have come out. In recent weeks making disparaging comments about women female athletes coed sports. They equity a series of articles over several years all a spoof it anything you regret. Sure radio by the way George let me just back up for a minute because we probably this is the first time you've ever had a photographer reporter many on your show over all the years. And you know the president asked me to do this it's been about a little over a month and just so people understand the history here for the the first week. A lot of economists on the laughed and and people in the media started attacking some my economic ideas and and that got them nowhere right guys stand by you know what I what I've sat in my credentials on the economy. And the Washington Post ran a piece you know several weeks ago saying you know we can't be Steve Moore on his economic ideas he has the votes in the senate I've been on the senators for a long time. And what happened George was this kind of smear and campaign this character assassination that it began. Two or three weeks ago I mean you're not to believe this George let he but media's. Unsealed my divorce from ten years ago and started. Reporting. You deet tails of my divorce which. Woods against the wishes by the way of myself and my ex wife whoever took a very good solid relationship. With today. And that I think most fair minded people would say what what does a divorce settlement have to do it you know interest rates and in my economic credentials none what's happened there's there's five or six full time reporters investigating every area of my life. This these articles that you're talking about were 1718. Years ago. Frankly I didn't even remember riding some of these they were so long ball now you asked me that question. Of whether an apologetic about those who some of those columns they were humor columns but some of them weren't funny and so I am apologetic I'm embarrassed by some of those things that I wrote. But I do think we should get back to the issue. A weather around qualified to be on the progress report whether I've yet if you know economic expertise and I think there's an area work. I'll stand by my record and I'll debate anybody on economics and let's let's make this about the economy. Although the parlor part. What some rethink your writings show our into summit observers saying it shows that you're not qualified because of your views on gender including things like any. Equity don't appoint us on the road at 2014. Column. Yes yes what are the implications deciding which women earn more than men we don't really nobody could be disruptive. To Stanley stability what you look evidence it what do you mean by that. Well look first of all when you look at what's happened under Donald Trump and what's happening with wages now and increases in com. I think prosperity and economic growth our our women's issue there are big benefit. You know pulled the blacks they benefit minorities. This is us news you just sad this is a sizzling economy right right now I'm. Very proud but have played a role in this I was a senior economic advisor with. Larry Kudlow to that campaign. It it's a really really strong economy women have benefited you know. Drug Ritalin is irrelevant right there at the lowest unemployment rate for women and fifty year right there in that article deal in right in then that article you're taking on legislation designed to close the wage gap. What we are closing the wage gap and in the way don't close the wage gap is by creating a healthy economy right now we have seven point one million. Seven point one million more jobs than people that are filling them right now that's allowing women and minorities others away Gerard increase their wages. I mean look I'm happy and proud of the fact that played a small role in creating an economy today that's probably is as good as it's been in twenty years. In terms of the labor force issues right now George. This is the best. Labor market for workers in Europe my lifetime I've been a look I'm not gonna apologize for that I think it's a fantastic thing I just want them when it comes to wages and and you know what gender equity I want that to be discarded by the market I don't want government to intervene in those kinds of. Your fate is in the hands of the senate including some female senator senator Susan Collins. I mean she's taken on that your call back in back in late late last year and he said that chair of the Federal Reserve should be fired. Are considering. Raising interstates also concerned. About your views on the gold standards going to be tough for you to get nominated and confirmed if you don't have the sport of Susan Collins isn't. Well personal let's go back to the summer because I think this is one of my strongest cases for why shouldn't be up the Federal Reserve. You know I was the one I was one of the first economists among power cents. When the Fed raise interest rates back and a somber. I'd I've got very angry about it and I said this was it economic malpractice it was a terrible decision by the Fed. The stock market fell by 2500. Points in the subsequent weeks of that and then of course the Fed had tipped reversed course put its tail between it's legs and admit that. People like Donald Trump and I were righted and that they will want in incidentally. George ever since then the economy his spin on this search so. I think you know there's an example of where I was quite right and most economists over at the fad. We're want I don't think we would have had this 3.2 percent growth rate if it had not been for the bad reversing course up. Look I'm friends with Susan Collins I worked with her around that on the tax bill I I know most of the Republican senators. I think they respect my economic. Expertise and my record. But I did I have said look about I've become a liability to any of these senators I would withdraw I don't think it's gonna come without I think most it reminded people think this has been kind of a sleaze campaign against me incidentally I have a hundred and candid. Prominent economists who signed a letter endorsing me including dozens and dozens of women and so. I just think that the perception is very different from reality Ian Williams of much my attitude towards one you might have some car trouble in the midwest though because the comments he made that can 2014. Want to show everybody that. And as well as well steel however such RA you don't want to live in Cincinnati or Cleveland early and all these you know armpits of a company. Check out our right. Armpits of America senator Sherrod Brown's has yet to apologize and retract that statement. Well you know what I am a homer I am a Chicago Boy George and so you know I've always or just Cincinnati and Cleveland have been out. Our rivals but let you know the irony of that statement which was made made five years ago is today the Ohio economy is booming I just wrote a column saying you know. Let their Cincinnati and Cleveland are the armpit of America there're there they become economic arsenal on a high always booming and unfortunately my home city of Chicago. In my home state of Illinois is in the pets so. You know Illinois Illinois it which by the way is being run by a you know what terrible new governor who wants to raise taxes or I was doing all the right things. No I do not believe Ohio is the armpit anymore I think it's one of our out of most prosperous becoming one of the most prosperous states I think trumps gonna win that state by the way in about a big margin. In 2001. The president is still looking at other potential nominees you company's gonna follow through with your nomination. Well you know I talk to the White House just a couple days ago one thing I love about this president and and it's not lay you know that I'm just very proud of play it play being played. A small part in in what he has done to rebuild the amount American economy every. You know why you were talk about the economy earlier in of 71%. Of Americans now. View the economy is go to great that's twice as high the percentage is it was George one Barack Obama was present so Americans do feel the economy is headed. In a good direction I think that I'm gonna make it through this process. And you know we have one other person has to put on that board and my whole thing is we can grow this economy yet foreperson. We can have no inflation on high employment and that's that's good for every segment of our population Stephen Moore thanks for your time this morning. Thank you George.

