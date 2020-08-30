Transcript for 'We're not going to stop ... we're gonna keep fighting': March on Washington protester

grandfather's dream. Dr. Martin Luther king jr.'s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee king Friday at the March on Washington speaking 57 years to the day after her grandfather delivered his "I have a dream" speech in that same spot. After a summer of racial unrest sparked by the police killings of unarmed black people, tens of thousands gathered at the Lincoln memorial demanding justice and change, channeling the same energy as civil rights leaders decades ago. Our Rachel Scott was there. Reporter: They came by bus. Some on foot. No justice, no peace. Reporter: A new generation of marchers lining up before sunrise, sharing the anger and hope of those who marched before them 57 years ago. It was on those marble steps of the Lincoln memorial in 1963 where martin Luther king Jr. Dreamt aloud of an America free from injustice, and it's where a young John Lewis told a nation to wake up. We do not want our freedom later, but we want to be free now. Reporter: That fight persists. In the sea of thousands, Alison Williams clenches a sign saying good trouble. The spirit of John Lewis is here today. Oh, yes. It's definitely here. We're just so excited to be here, to live out his legacy. I'm watching the tears swell in your eyes. This is very personal. Yes. I have a son. I had to give him that talk. I had to sit him down to tell him what to do in case he gets stopped. He's been stopped multiple times and every day I pray god will put protection around him. Reporter: For a group of 60, the journey would take 24 days. They walked nearly 800 miles from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Washington, in hopes the nation would take a step forward too. We're actually in a worser position now than we have ever been in America. We're all still dreaming. We're waiting for something to happen. Reporter: This March is a call to action. Their goal is to turn this outrage into lasting reform, and to keep on marching to the ballot box on election day. Reporter: The March on Washington capping off a summer of racial unrest. Bookending two weeks of political conventions. Pass those bills. We're not going to stop. He thinks they can have that little convention. He thinks they can have that little firework. No. We're going to keep fighting. Reporter: Thousands standing united in the sweltering heat, overcome with emotion, carrying signs with the names of black lives lost. Say her name. Reporter: One by one, their families spoke. Five days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in front of his children, his sister speaking out. America, your reality is not real. Catering to your delusions is no longer an option. Reporter: It's the question John Lewis asked here in 1963 that has waited 57 years for an answer. Where is the political party that will make it unnecessary to March on Washington? Well, Mr. Trump, look right down the block from the white house. We've come to Washington by the thousands. We'll never let America forget what you've done. Call their names. And Rachel joins us now. Rachel, you were on the streets in the days after the George Floyd killing in may, and you have been tracking this ever since. Have you seen this movement evolve or change in the last few months? Reporter: Jon, the calls for racial justice have really gained a new level of urgency following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, but the decision to March here on Washington came after the outrage over the death of George Floyd, and demonstrators that I spoke with here on the national mall say the story of George Floyd, the story of Jacob Blake has really been the story of black Americans in this country for centuries. So they want this to be a moment of action, to be a moment of change. They were marching to put pressure on congress to pass police reform, and they say doing these demonstrations without getting any legislation passed is not going to move the country forward, Jon. Thank you, Rachel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.