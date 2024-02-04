Supreme Court to begin oral arguments on Trump 14th Amendment case

Dan Abrams and Sherrilyn Ifill discuss Donald Trump’s legal battles as the Supreme Court readies to hear the case on his Colorado ballot eligibility.

February 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live