I've been watching the debates a little bit in between meetings and I wasn't impressed. If you watch the debates, if you call them debates, whatever they were, they don't really -- I think they want open borders, I guess. I'm sure you saw the exchange between Joe Biden and kamala Harris. I think she was given too much credit for what she did. It wasn't that outstanding. I think he was probably hit harder than he should have been T, Joe Biden. Thousands of miles away, the president had his eyes on the democratic debates. Want to talk about that with Chris Christie, now a Fox News contributor and former DNC chair Donna Brazile, Yvette Simpson. And editor of the national review, rich Lowry. First, Chris, you got to talk about the president walking into North Korea this morning. This North Korea policy clearly driven by the president himself personally. He's the one that wanted this to happen. Absolutely, and this is the way he does diplomacy. Now, we're going to see if it works or doesn't work. This is the way the president does diplomacy. I think you've got to give him credit for trying. The bottom line is, everything we tried, the Republican and Democrat presidents over the last 30 years hasn't worked in North Korea, isolating and more sanctions, hasn't worked. He's trying to make it a personal thing. So far it hasn't worked. That's right. Maybe nothing will work with North Korea. We don't know. They're a dictatorship, they're a backwards society that we presses their own people. But this is Donald Trump who he is. The essence of who he is, is he believes he get into a room, he can convince anyone of anything. We'll find out if he's right. Bernie Sanders said no harm in trying. There's no harm in trying, but look, he's been trying for a year. Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un is still processing uranium and plutonium. What do you want him to do? He's still making -- What do you want him to do? I understand. I'm not against talking. I'm not against talking. Big moment, big progress. That's what the president said as he crossed over into north Korea. But big moment, big progress means that we need to get progress on denuclearizing that area. Which is the same thing that Barack Obama said and George W. Bush said. Again, I'm not against talking. It sounds like you are. There's an argument against talking. The argument against talking is that you don't raise up Kim Jong-un and you not allow him to have that moment on stage when he continues to build nuclear weapons. It's a propaganda coup for him and his regime. He's not going to talk Kim out of his nuclear weapons program. Because it's not a personal commitment of Kim but it's a central pillar of that regime. Perhaps, they have already gotten the information they need from the nuclear and other big missile test. All we need is strategy. We're talking about foreign policy. He tweets a dictator, I'm coming over, I mean, this is our foreign policy. When he goes in that room he's advocating for real change that's going to make us safer. Frankly, we're not safer with fact that he had a photo-op with Kim Jong-un. It's been a failure for 30 years. But I don't hear anyone around this table telling me what the alternative is. I think he was on the right track with the maximum pressure campaign that number one, we'll have to deter this threat. But we should everything possible to do everything diplomatically. This is a coup for Kim. The only thing that Kim wants is another fake deal where he promises to give up his nukes in exchange -- The president can't do something differently under pressure than he's done already until he comes to a deal with China's not in the mood to do any favors for Donald Trump when they're arguing with trade. When a trade deal comes, which I think will, then he can start asking China to put more pressure -- It was sort of a myth we had already done all we could to tighten sanctions on north Korea. You may have hit on the biggest point of all, is there anything to get North Korea to do away with nuclear weapons? No. You're kaudling up to our dictators, you're annihilating our allies. What we need to shore-up our alliances. We're all speaking with the same tone. And not looking like we're making friends with someone who could destroy us. I think it's bad strategy. Let's move on. Let's talk about the debates. Donna Brazile, as a former campaign chair, former DNC chair as well, what's your big takeaway from the two night and we wanted action and we got a lot of action. We wanted to see how these candidates could really come across. To introduce themselves to the American people and we got a chance to see some incredible candidates. You had one on -- well, you had both on this morning. I have to be careful. Stop it. Okay. Come on, Donna. Flip a coin -- You're going to make me go to church. You're going anyway, my dear. I know, I know. All right, but look, Julian Castro, he had a great breakout moment. He was able to not just articulate his vision on immigration, but he was on the stage with some heavyweights and I thought he did a fabulous job. And of course, everyone's still talking about senator kamala Harris. The blow that was felt not just in the Biden camp, but the blow that was felt across America as she prosecuted -- is that the right way? She prosecuted her case. You bet. The Biden campaign, I was somewhat shocked that they didn't anticipate this was going to go down. That's the big surprise. Yeah. I said this earlier, on an earlier program, his major issue which he hasn't figured out, own up to your mistakes and say I'm sorry. He had to known this issue was going to follow him. He didn't do it on the crime bill, the sexual harassment allegations. And it was a great moment for him to say I was wrong and I'll do better in the future. He refuses to do it and the aftermath was worse. I think a lot of people would find some problems, landmines in the answer you just gave. Rich. If he starts down that path of apologizing to everything that's the path of destruction for him. He should have been better prepared. But he also should have said, busing was largely a failure. It ended up being unpoplar for everybody. This debate is a policy that no one is going to seriously argue for a widespread busing again. George, first off, he doesn't believe it. Okay, he doesn't believe he was wrong. He's not going to apologize for something that he doesn't believe he was wrong on. Okay, secondly, now, he to me looked like Ronald Reagan in 1984 in his first debate, George W. Bush in his first debate and Barack Obama in 2012 in his first debate. People who think they understand this, they have been around for a long time. They don't need to prepare or be ready. All three of those folks learned -- here's the key for Biden, Reagan, bush and Obama, all came back in the second debate, they were ready. They went back. They went after the people on the other side of the stage. To me, the Biden thing could be a blip if he comes back in the second debate -- It might have changed the conversation about electability. Because up to this point, it's Biden, Biden, he's a moderate. He can appeal to Progressives. Now, I think the American people, especially Democrats are going to take a look at the range of options we have. And see if there's someone else who can beat trump. And be a better -- Structural problems with his candidacy, one, when has the old guy promised restoration succeeded in American presidential politics? Also, this model he's running tightly controlled, this established candidate, sometimes that doesn't work. Sometimes those candidates win. But they have to abandon that at some point and saying I'm off-script, I'm going all-in, at some point we're going to hear the camp say they're going to let Biden be Biden. On immigration, health care for immigrants. Health care for immigrants. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, not kamala calling for doing away with private insurance. Most Americans as we talk about support these issues. What are the Republicans offering as an alternative? Absolutely nothing. Separating families at the border, children dieing in our custody. We talked about health care. The gofundme for treating cancer is the go-to alternative for Republicans. If they have a better set of alternatives, yes. People are ready. Let's go. They're ready for real change on these issues. Because they're living and dying with that every day. We're ready to have that debate. If what they want to do is stand up on that stage, keeping raising their hands on decriminalize on crossing the border, and if they want to keep making that point, medicare for all, you saw it in the poll, medicare for all sounds great until you realize that medicare for all means your private insurance is gone. Listen, Yvette -- They love their doctor and they keep -- They are. Let's have this fight. It is early. We got 16 months or so to make this case. And I think -- Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren making this argument is a winner, I'll take it. Can this divide be healed? First of all, I love this. Because, we had a great debate when nobody traded insults, no attacks. But on the issue of decriminalizing the border, I don't believe that's what he said, he said it won't be a criminal violation but civil violation -- Donna, don't change the words. That's decriminalizing. Hold on, one at a time. A policy that will keep children and their parents together and to reduce the backlog, all we're seeing, I think, is a process that will get us out of this mayhem that we're in. I believe on his own website, if I'm not mistaken, I'm decriminalizing the border. No longer be a criminal offense to illegally across, you're not going to deport anyone to commit another crime. A huge step towards open borders. If you think the American public is in favor of that -- Why would we criminalize and detain people who did not committed a crime? I think this country is over the moon -- What are happening to the people who are waiting in line legally? If they're fleeing tra sesties where they are and they are seeking asylum -- They're coming here for economic reasons. The policy on immigration -- Then you have to change the law, change the asylum laws. That's exactly what we have to do. But look, here's what we have to think about. The democratic party and the candidates are going to have a very vigorous discussion on many of these complex issues. It's not going to reduced by sound bites and show of hands. It's going to with be who can provide the best alternatives to what we see now? Donna, it does appear from the outside like all the energy is driving the Democrats to a place that in the past at least hasn't worked for them in general elections. This is the beginning, George. Everybody got a full tank. By the time we get to the debate that ABC will host, and you know the party as well as any of us, there's going to be a shakeup within the party. We're going to get down to seven or eight viable candidates and at that point we'll come up with really strong solutions. And again, the alternative to what we see now in white house. Absolutely. That's what you saw. You saw real passion, real energy around issues that frankly people care about, and on the other side, you got Donald Trump tweeting and shaking hands. I think the reality is, people want, most Democrats want someone who's going to fight for the things that matter. That's why trump base loves him so much. I think he's fighting for all the wrong things. I want folks who are fighting for the right things. It's going to fire up the base. The rest of the democratic party will support -- I think there's a lot of room for more populous-oriented economics. But the Democrats have to give at least a little on cultural issues to win back Obama to trump voters. Those working class white voters who aren't racist. They voted for Barack Obama but feel alienated from the democratic party. You talk culture. What do we have give up? Not in favor of open borders. We are not. Maybe abortion. The party is lurching to a radical party. As I'm a woman I'm not giving up my right to anything -- Donald Trump is not above water. So he should be -- he should be fighting for more. He should be -- If Democrats go out and affirmatively lose it -- The reality is, and I heard you say this, too, Donna, we're not fighting for trump voters, we're fighting to expand our electorate. So voters who traditionally show up we can win -- Hold on, one at a time. Donna, go ahead. I care about those voters. I care about those voters as those who feel left behind. They're on the outskirt of hope. Democrats have to provide them a circle of opportunity. That's how we win in the future. Right now, to give up something especially when on these cultural issues is false argument. We should not give up on basic constitutional rights. Abortion in any circumstance is going to make it much, much harder. Hold on. Donna, you understand the politics of this. Of course. Okay, 77,000 voters in Michigan, right, in Pennsylvania, and in Wisconsin, made the difference in that election. Those are mostly white working class voters. Now I know that Yvette is going to have obamalike turnout -- for whoever's going to be the nominee. Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Detroit, Democrats win. But if you do, George, that's a huge if. Barack Obama -- hold on, Barack Obama was a historic figure. Yes, he was. The first African-American presidential nominee and presidential nominee and then ultimately president. Correct. We'll have to see whether these people on this stage over the course of the next 12 months or so, can make that kind of difference. Yeah. And we'll see. But right now, if you're going to throw those 77,000 folks away. If they listen to what Yvette is talking about, you won't get one of those folks. We can get the so-called white working class voters and the young people who did not vote, the minorities that were turned off and the millions of Americans who might have been -- This was Hillary Clinton's theory. This was Hillary Clinton's theory. It's just the coalition of the ascendent. I'm not going to lit got -- There's so much to that election than that. I think one thing we have absolutely seen for sure is that the democratic debates unleashed an awful lot of energy not only on that stage but also right here this morning. All we need is love. Marianne Williamson gets the

