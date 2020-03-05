Transcript for 'I totally buy … Democrats have a chance at winning (Senate)': Nate Silver

Eighteen months ago, senate Republicans expanded their majority over Democrats to 53-47. Now, six months to election day they face a more daunting task. Defending 23 states compared to just 12 for Democrats. So can Democrats flip the chamber this time? We ask fivethirtyeight's Nate silver, do you buy that? As we're easing back into politics, this is a pretty easy question at least for me. Yes, I totally buy the senate is in play and the Democrats have a chance at winning it. Let's start with the basic math. Democrats currently control 47 seats, they'll need at least three, four pickups depending on whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is president in January. They have to defend Doug Jones in Alabama. He trails Jeff sessions and Tommy Tuberville in recent polls. Let's say Democrats need four seats, are there enough possible opportunities there? Yes, there are. In fact, the politico report, four GOP seats are toss-up seats. That's not all Democrats have to choose from, possible opportunities in Iowa, maybe in Montana, where popular governor Steve bullock is running. Even some longer-shot possibilities like Texas, Kansas and Kentucky. Some of those are big stretches. But keep in mind that these things do tend to come in waves. Right now, Democrats lead Republicans by eight points who people want to see in control of congress. That's about the same margin they led by in 2018. The Democrats could lose their seat in Michigan. In play is a pretty little hurdle and Democrats easily clear it. Okay, our thanks to Nate.

