Transcript for '(Trump) is acquitted, but he's not vindicated.': Jon Karl

Two years, two impeachments, two acquittals. Donald John trump has made history again. No other American president has been impeached twice. No former president has faced trial. It's all but inconceivable that that record will ever be matched or broken by another American president. Seven senators from the president's only party voted to acquit. So what does this verdict mean for trump, the presidency, the congress and the country? Has justice been served in the wake of the horrific and historic capitol siege? What more will it take to hold those responsible accountable? What happens next start to heal or harden or divides? We'll take a first stab at addressing those questions, chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl starts off. Reporter: Donald Trump is acquitted but not vindicated. Not by a long shot. The evidence was lay out for the world to see and for history, leading to the most bipartisan guilty vote ever. History will also make its judgment on the 43 Republicans voted not to acquit. Mcconnell pronounced trump morally and practically responsible for provoking the insurrection at the capitol. He said that he believes that trump is guilty as charge but he can't vote to convict because trump is already out of office. Mcconnell seemed to be calling for the banishment of Donald Trump from the Republican party, and he stopped just short of calling for a criminal prosecution of trump, saying, quote, he didn't get away with anything yet. Jon, the leader's speech laid bare the divisions in the Republican party, which leads to that question, what's next for Donald Trump and the Republican party? Well, votes for impeachment in the house and votes guilty in the senate, seem to suggest that his hold on the party may be slipping but only a bit, overwhelming senators in congress remain loyal to him. He can raise more money than any of them, it seems, and he remains the most popular figure in the country among Republican voters. We heard in his statement after the trial, George, that he wants to clearly come out and re-assert his control over the party, but I think that's where the battle lines are now, is it the direction that Mitch Mcconnell suggested or is this really the party of Donald Trump? Does the president and his inner circle believe he can run They certainly talk that way, they certainly they're going to prepare to give him that option and I certainly believe that he will be suggesting that he'll run again for some time, whether he actually pulls the trigger, that very much remains to be seen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.