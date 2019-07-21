Trump campaign adviser responds to fallout from tweets, chants

More
Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp is interviewed on "This Week."
6:23 | 07/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump campaign adviser responds to fallout from tweets, chants

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:23","description":"Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp is interviewed on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"64467611","title":"Trump campaign adviser responds to fallout from tweets, chants","url":"/ThisWeek/video/trump-campaign-adviser-responds-fallout-tweets-chants-64467611"}